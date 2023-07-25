Where Was The Beanie Bubble Filmed?

Based on the 2015 book ‘The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute’ by Zac Bissonnette, Apple TV+’s ‘The Beanie Bubble’ is a comedy-drama movie that gives us a detailed account of the meteoric rise in popularity of the famous Beanie Babies. A toy salesman named Ty Warner is frustrated and hopeless about his future and success but all of this changes when he decides to collaborate with three women who help turn his idea of stuffed animals into the biggest toy craze in the history of humankind.

The co-directors Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash, through this biographical movie, provide us with a behind-the-scenes look at the history of the Beanie Babies and help acknowledge the efforts of the unsung heroes that are not mentioned on the heart-shaped tag. Featuring Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook, and Geraldine Viswanathan, the movie consists of a colorful visual palette, the setting of the 1980s and 1990s, and some interesting locations in the backdrop, all of which contribute to the viewers wondering where the film was shot. If you are in the same boat of curiosity, we have got you covered!

The Beanie Bubble Filming Locations

‘The Beanie Bubble’ was filmed entirely in Georgia, specifically in Atlanta and Marietta. According to reports, principal photography for the comedy film commenced in April 2022 under the working title ‘Brownie’ and wrapped up in a month or so, in May of the same year. So, let’s not waste time and dive right into all the specific locations that appear in the movie!

Atlanta, Georgia

Several pivotal sequences for ‘The Beanie Bubble’ were lensed in and around Atlanta, with the production team making the most of the city’s vast and diverse landscape to shoot different scenes against suitable backdrops. For instance, the title sequence, which is based on a real event, involves a car crash and the overturning of a truck carrying boxes of Beanie Babies. This was reportedly one of the first scenes that the filmmakers conceived.

In a July 2023 interview with MovieWeb, co-director Kristin Gore talked in detail about the shooting of that particular scene. She said, “We shot it over three days, and it was the last thing that we shot in the entire movie, on a very hot highway outside of Atlanta with a ton of phantom cameras trying to capture all this beautiful slow motion ballet, so we’re really happy with how it turned out.”

In the same interview, the other co-director Damian Kulash explained how making the entire film is linked with shooting a three-minute Ok Go video. He said, “It does bear some resemblance to an OK Go video, but there’s something more to it, and more exciting about it in the sense that it was kind of, for me at least, the key that connected this insane, surreal absurdity to all these much more serious themes.”

Continuing, Kulash further added, “…All of that gets condensed down to one scene. A car crash, which should be terrifying and horrible, is actually this gorgeous ballet, but that ballet itself turns into like a pageant of greed and avarice. And then it just basically felt like a metaphor for the entire film, and that was the link between shooting a three-minute OK Go video and making an entire film that explores those themes.”

Marietta, Georgia

The production of ‘The Beanie Bubble’ kicked off in the city of Marietta as the cast and crew members were spotted lensing some key portions in April 2022. To be specific, it is reported that the filming unit set up camp in and around Marietta Square at 99 South Park Square Northeast in Marietta. Also known as Glover Park, it is not just a park but also a traditional city center in the eponymous city.

