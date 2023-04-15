Where Was The Benchwarmers Filmed?

‘The Benchwarmers’ is a classic 2006 sports comedy movie that centers on a trio of friends who form a three-player baseball team. Most of their lives were spent in the shadow of their bullies, but now they have the desire to train and prove their worth against the meanest youth baseball team. They call themselves “The Benchwarmers” but soon lose the fans’ interest after one of their previous incidents starts to resurface in the public eye. The movie is helmed by Dennis Dugan, who encapsulates the spirit of baseball and true sportsmanship. Besides, he utilizes large green fields, open spaces, and grounds to make the games as visually realistic as possible. So, if you are curious about the filming locations and their whereabouts, here’s all you need to know.

The Benchwarmers Filming Locations

‘The Benchwarmers’ was filmed in California, specifically in San Bernardino County, Orange, Simi Valley, and Los Angeles County. The principal photography for the movie reportedly commenced around April 8, 2005, mainly in California. The west coast state is preferred by filmmakers due to its tax incentives, diverse geography, and excellent production facilities. So, without further ado, let’s take a brief look at the precise locations that can be spotted in the sports comedy movie!

San Bernardino County, California

Some segments were captured in San Bernardino County as it is a welcoming place with tourist attractions such as Joshua Tree National Park, Big Bear Lake, and Lake Arrowhead. Chino and Chino Hills are two neighboring cities in the southern county that served as filming sites for the movie. Both cities have distinct geography, with the former being a flatland city that has agricultural roots, while the latter has rolling hills, canyons, and ridges. The final game in the movie occurred in Big League Dreams Basketball Park in Chino Hills, located at 16333 Fairfield Ranch Road. ‘The Nice Guys‘ and ‘The Parent Trap’ are two other hilarious movies filmed here.

Orange, California

Orange has served as a movie site in many productions due to its historic downtown district, which has well-preserved 20th-century buildings. A few notable landmarks of the city are the Chapman University campus and the railway station.

The well-known Watson Drug Store is also featured in the film, and it is situated at 116 East Chapman Avenue. Lastly, Marcus Joe Gnoffo’s house is reportedly located at 212 South Orange Street. Two renowned comedies that were shot here are ‘That Thing You Do!’ and ‘First Daughter.’

Simi Valley, California

Some portions were also taped in Simi Valley, a city surrounded by the beautiful Santa Susana Mountain range and the Simi Hills. The picturesque landscape and the scenic Sycamore Drive road are the main highlights of this place. The courthouse square, Corriganville Movie Ranch, and Rocky Peak Park are a few sites that have previously been showcased in movies. ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once‘ and ‘Babylon‘ are two cinematic pieces with similar themes that were recorded here.

Los Angeles County, California

Lastly, the crew also lensed some parts in Los Angeles County, a popular filming location with a multitude of cities, each with its unique quality. In this county, they recorded in the main city of Los Angeles, renowned for Hollywood and iconic filming locations like the Hollywood Sign, the Walk of Fame, and the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The team also taped some sequences to the west side of Los Angeles, in Westwood. A place that has a vibrant and trendy atmosphere with memorable movie sites such as Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery, Hammer Museum, and Royce Hall. Culver City was also a shooting spot in ‘The Benchwarmers,’ and it’s famous for major studios like Sony Pictures Studios, Culver Studios, and the Culver City Studios.

The historic Culver Hotel, Kirk Douglas Theatre, and Helms Bakery District have all been a part of multiple films. The moviemakers also captured a good chunk of the project in Agoura Hills, known for Paramount Ranch, Morrison Ranch, Whizin Market Square, and Medea Creek Natural Park. Some baseball scenes were filmed in the city at Chumash Park, which is stationed at 5550 Medea Valley Drive.

They also included the local Pizza Hut in a scene, which is located at 5146 Kanan Road. In the movie, Gus’s home was a property at 5534 Rock Tree Drive, while the house where Clark throws newspapers is at 5511 Medea Valley Drive. Lastly, they also shot at Malibu, a place that is often referenced in pop culture for its exotic beaches. A spacious home at 33583 Mulholland Highway doubled as Mel’s home in the film. ‘Murder Mystery’ and ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent‘ are also filmed in Los Angeles County.

