Where Was The Good House (2022) Filmed?

Based on Ann Leary’s best-selling eponymous novel, ‘The Good House’ is a comedy-drama movie directed by Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky. It revolves around a somewhat sarcastic realtor named Hildy Good, who loves to keep her wine and secrets all to herself. When she reconnects with an old flame from her high school called Frank Getchell, her complicated life unravels little by little. However, once Hildy’s deep-seated sentiments and family secrets come to the surface, she must finally gather the courage to confront herself after decades of avoidance.

The dramatic and comedic narrative with Hildy breaking the fourth wall repeatedly throughout the movie makes for an entertaining and hilarious watch for the viewers. Furthermore, the interesting and picturesque small town locations keep one guessing about the actual filming sites of ‘The Good House.’ Well, if you are one such curious soul, you are lucky because we have gathered all the information regarding the same!

The Good House Filming Locations

‘The Good House’ was filmed entirely in Nova Scotia, particularly in Southern Nova Scotia, AKA the South Shore. The principal photography for the Sigourney Weaver-starrer commenced in September 2019 and wrapped up around mid-November of the same year. Now, without further ado, let us take you through all the specific locations that appear in the movie!

South Shore, Nova Scotia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘The Good House’ were lensed in South Shore, a region in southern Nova Scotia, as the name suggests. In particular, the village of Chester, located in the Chester Peninsula, stood in for the town of Wendover in the romantic movie. While a private residence near Pleasant Street was utilized to record an important scene, an empty garage on the said street was transformed into the Happy Clam seafood stand for shooting purposes. Moreover, the building across the street from the food stall stood for Hildy’s real estate office in the movie.

In a September 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sigourney Weaver was asked if the production team was able to finish the movie before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. She explained, “We shot in the town of Chester, Nova Scotia, in 2019. It was, I think, a 30-day shoot. We finished by mid-November, and just when it was snowing, we literally drove out in a snowstorm. Chester just welcomed us with open arms. I think Nova Scotia is so proud of the film work. Like ‘The Lighthouse,’ which is such an amazing film. We had such a great crew, with many Canadian actors. It’s a place I long to go back to.”

Interestingly, Chester has served as an important production location for several projects over the years. Some movies and TV shows that have utilized the locales of the Nova Scotian village are ‘Dolores Claiborne,’ ‘The Healer,’ ‘Beach Girls,’ ‘The Colour of Spring,’ and ‘Haven.’

Read More: Is The Good House (2022) Based on a True Story?