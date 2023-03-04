Where Was The Hangover Part 3 Filmed?

The sequel to ‘The Hangover Part 2,’ ‘The Hangover Part 3’ is a 2013 action comedy movie co-written and helmed by Todd Phillips that revolves around Phil, Stu, Doug, and Alan. Collectively known as the Wolfpack, they meet two years after the events of the bachelor party in Bangkok. While Phil, Stu, and Doug lead quite a content life these days, Alan still suffers from mental issues as he lacks a sense of purpose. Now, to help him through the process, the rest of the Wolfpack decide to take him on a road trip.

However, on the way, the Wolfpack gets attacked, and Doug gets kidnapped. Now, they must find Mr. Chow and surrender him to the gangster in order to get Doug back. The third and final installment of ‘The Hangover‘ trilogy, the comedy movie features hilarious performances from Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Justin Bartha, Zach Galifianakis, and Ken Jeong, keeping the viewers entertained from the beginning to the end. Moreover, the constantly changing landscape in the backdrop makes one curious about the actual filming sites of ‘The Hangover Part 3.’ If you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

The Hangover Part 3 Filming Locations

‘The Hangover Part 3’ was filmed in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Mexico, particularly Los Angeles County, Newport Beach, Orange County, Tehachapi, Las Vegas, Nogales, and Tijuana. As per reports, the principal photography for the comedy movie commenced in September 2012 and wrapped up in mid-November 2012. Now, without much ado, let’s follow the wolfpack on their new adventure and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Bradley Cooper starrer.

Los Angeles County, California

Several important portions of ‘The Hangover Part 3’ were lensed in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the country. The locales of Los Angeles, the largest city in California, and Santa Clarita, the third largest city in the county in terms of population, feature in various key scenes of the movie.

Other Locations in California

For shooting purposes, the filming unit also traveled to other locations across California, including San Gorgonio Pass Wind Farm. It is a wind farm situated between the eastern slope of the San Gorgonio Pass and North Palm Springs in Riverside County. While the windmill scene was taped in the city of Tehachapi, the giraffe scene was shot at 73 Freeway in the city of Newport Beach.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Many pivotal sequences for ‘The Hangover Part 3’ were recorded in Las Vegas, the most populous city in Nevada and the 25th most populous city in the country. The production team reportedly set up camp in and around numerous casino hotels, including Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino at 3667 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Caesars Place at 3570 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Paris Las Vegas at 3655 South Las Vegas Boulevard, and Horseshoe Las Vegas Hotel & Casino at 3645 Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Nogales, Arizona

Additional portions of ‘The Hangover Part 3’ were lensed in and around Nogales, a city located in Arizona’s Santa Cruz County. In October 2012, the cast and crew members were spotted taping various key scenes across the city, which doubled as Tijuana in the movie. The name of the city is derived from the Spanish word for walnut, which used to grow abundantly in the area.

Tijuana, Mexico

The filming unit of ‘The Hangover Part 3’ also utilized the locales of Tijuana, a city and municipal seat of Baja California’s Tijuana Municipality. It seems that they filmed some exterior shots of the city against suitable backdrops. It is home to several cultural venues, including the Instituto Municipal de Arte y Cultura, the Tijuana Wax Museum, the Museo El Trompo (Trompo Museum), and El Foro.

