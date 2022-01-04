Where Was This Is Us Season 6 Filmed?

Created by Dan Fogelman, ‘This Is Us’ is NBC’s family drama show which focuses on the lives of the delightful couple, Jack and Rebecca Pearson, and their children, Kevin, Kate, and Randall. The three of them are also known as the “Big Three.” Starring Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley in pivotal roles, the show jumps between the past, present, and future in order to thoroughly explore the personal, familial, and professional issues of different generations of the Pearson family.

In its sixth and last lap, the show continues to explore the different environments of the “Big Three” and Jack and Rebecca. The show presents to fans warm and comfortable domestic settings; immediately, the sunny household of the OG Pearson couple comes to mind. After all, who doesn’t enjoy well-put-together and cozy homes? Thus, understandably, many are curious to know where the sixth season of this award-winning drama is filmed. Well, we’ve got the answers!

This Is Us Season 6 Filming Locations

Over the seasons, ‘This Is Us’ switches its setting between Pittsburg, Los Angeles, New York City, New Jersey, and Philadelphia. The final season of the show explores these spaces as well through flashbacks and flashforwards. According to reports, filming for season 6 commenced in September 2021, and all the necessary COVID-19 protocols were strictly followed to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. Well, let’s go ahead and take a closer look at the filming locations of the show’s final installment!

Los Angeles, California

‘This Is Us’ season 6 was filmed in Los Angeles, California — the city known for being the birthplace of Hollywood. Although the show explores diverse environments and locations pertaining to each Pearson family member, most of the scenes were filmed right on set in the City of Angels. In particular, filming took place on Stage 31 and Stage 32 of Paramount Pictures Studios, located precisely at 5555 Melrose Avenue, Hollywood.

Thus, ‘This Is Us’ and its sixth season benefits from the massively talented industry professionals who work in LA. Additionally, Paramount Pictures Studios is known for its 100+ years of excellence and experience in the industry and was the filming site for popular shows such as ‘Glee,’ ‘The Blacklist,’ and ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ as well.

Of course, fans are aware that there are scenes in the show that were shot outdoors. Surprise, surprise, it was filmed all in LA! Reportedly, the Pearson’s Pittsburgh family home is located on a residential street in Eagle Rock, in the northeast part of the city. At the same time, the family cabin is in Kelly Gulch, Topanga, in Los Angeles County. The area is known for its Blackberry Creek Farm.

Meanwhile, Kate’s house is located in Hancock Park, recognized for its wide lawns and elegant homes. Clearly, the streets and houses of LA easily manage to emulate the natural environment, cultural atmosphere, and architectural style of buildings across the country. Therefore, the hard work of Fogelman and the studio’s production team, the realistic sets, and the careful attention paid to the costumes and makeup ensure that fans have an immersive experience whilst watching the final edition of the beloved family drama.

Read More: Is This Is Us Based on a True Story?