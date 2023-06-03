Where Was Unleashed Filmed?

The Louis Leterrier directorial, ‘Unleashed,’ is a 2005 action thriller movie that centers on Danny, an orphan who has grown to have no knowledge of anything other than how to fight, all thanks to the crime boss Bart. Trained to fight from when he was a child, Danny has been used by Bart as an enforcer to collect debts. Given the fighter’s inhumane fighting skills, the crime boss plans to enter him into a fighting tournament and retire with the prize money. However, after a deadly drive-by shooting incident, Bart disappears, and Danny meets with the blind pianist Tuner Sam who gives him shelter.

With the absence of Bart’s controlling nature, Danny delves into his past and slowly learns that there is more to being human other than fighting. Featuring stellar performances from some of the biggest names in the Hollywood industry, including Jet Li, Morgan Freeman, Bob Hoskins, Vincent Regan, and Kerry Condon, the action movie unfolds in a variety of different settings as Danny navigates his new independent life and explores his individuality as well as new places. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Unleashed’ was shot, here are all the details!

Unleashed Filming Locations

‘Unleashed’ was filmed in Scotland, England, and France, specifically in Glasgow, Norfolk, and Paris. As per reports, the principal photography for the Jet Li starrer commenced in January 2003 and wrapped up in early May of the same year. Now, let’s not waste time and learn all about the specific locations where Danny plots and gets his revenge on Bart for raising him like a caged animal!

Glasgow, Scotland

Since most of the story is based in Glasgow, the production team of ‘Unleashed’ shot most of the movie on location in and around The Dear Green Place itself. They set up camp in numerous neighborhoods and streets of the city to lens different scenes against suitable backdrops. For instance, Blackfriars of Bell Street at 36 Bell Street in Glasgow’s Merchant City served as one of the prominent production locations for the crime movie.

In addition, the filming unit utilized the locales of the Broomhill district, which is situated in the West End of Glasgow, as well as the premise of the Glasgow School of Art at 167 Renfrew Street to record important portions of ‘Unleashed.’ Over the years, the city of Glasgow has hosted the production of various other film and TV projects. Some of the notable ones are ‘The Batman,’ ‘Dead Shot,’ ‘Doomsday,’ ‘Arn: The Kingdom at the End of the Road,’ and ‘Crime.’

Norfolk, England

A few pivotal portions of ‘Unleashed’ were also reportedly shot in the ceremonial and non-metropolitan county of Norfolk, which is situated in England’s East Anglia area. Being a popular tourist destination, Norfolk is known for its attractions and popular locales that most of the viewers might be able to spot in the backdrop of some scenes, such as Elm Hill, Sandringham House, the bridge at Wroxham, and the beaches in Great Yarmouth, Cromer, and Holkham.

Paris, France

For shooting purposes, the director and his team also traveled to Paris and set up camp at numerous sites across the city, which doubled for the exteriors of Glasgow for some scenes. They utilized the facilities of Studios d’Epinay at 10 Rue du Mont in Seine-Saint-Denis’s Épinay-sur-Seine to record several pivotal sequences for the Morgan Freeman starrer.

Read More: Best Action Thriller Movies