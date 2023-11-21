Where to Watch Genie Online? Peacock and VOD Options Explored

Based on the 1991 British TV movie titled ‘Bernard and the Genie’ by Paul Weiland, ‘Genie’ is a Christmas fantasy movie that revolves around a workaholic man who takes his family for granted and unexpectedly releases a genie to help him win them back before Christmas. Helmed by Sam Boyd, the comedy film features Melissa McCarthy as the genie named Flora and Paapa Essiedu as Bernard, the protagonist, alongside a group of other talented actors, including Denée Benton, Marc Maron, Jordyn McIntosh, Luis Guzmán, and Alan Cumming. The magic associated with the holiday season is embodied by the genie present in the film, keeping things interesting and making many of you eager to learn more about it.

What is Genie About?

Set around the time of Christmas in New York City, the plot takes us into the life of Bernard Bottle who puts work over his family, losing sight of what’s truly important in life. Not spending enough time with her wife Julie and hardly being there for his daughter Eve, Bernard’s life is upended when he fails to show up for Eve’s birthday, making Julie file for separation. Soon, his tyrannical boss also ends up firing him from the job. When things start to go downhill, he comes across a dusty jewelry box in his apartment and unintentionally releases a genie named Flora who turns out to be a turning point in the workaholic’s life and helps him get closer to his family again.

Is Genie on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Genie’ on its expansive platform. However, you can still make the most of your subscription by checking out similar movies on the streaming giant, such as ‘Slumberland‘ and ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.’

Is Genie on HBO Max?

No, ‘Genie’ is not available for streaming on HBO Max. But don’t let it disappoint you too much because you can turn to other alternatives at your disposal, including ‘Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb‘ and ‘Inkheart.’

Is Genie on Hulu?

We hate to tell you that Hulu does not include ‘Genie’ as a part of the platform’s extensive catalog. Instead, you can catch some other fantasy comedy films on the streamer, like ‘The Brass Teapot‘ and ‘The Magic Flute.’

Is Genie on Amazon Prime?

Despite its expansive collection of movies and TV shows, Amazon Prime Video doesn’t house ‘Genie’ in its library. But don’t let it stop you from checking out similar movies that the streaming giant provides, such as ‘You Cast A Spell On Me‘ and ‘The Portable Door.’

Where to Watch Genie Online?

Since ‘Genie’ is a Peacock original, you have the option to stream it online on Peacock’s official website. Besides that, there is currently no other option for you to watch the comedy movie online, be it by streaming or purchasing. Thus, we suggest you subscribe to the relevant platform to catch the film instantly.

