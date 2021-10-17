Which Bachelorette Couples Are Still Together?

There is no denying that, sometimes, guilty-pleasure reality shows are just the thing we need to get romance, drama, and tears back into our lives for some much-needed classic entertainment. Of course, quite high on this list is ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette,’ where a single woman strives to find “the one” from a pool of candidates vying for her heart. From dates to fights to pure heartbreaks, this lavish production has it all. And it can end with a genuine happily ever after. So now, if you’re curious to know which final couples from here are still together, we’ve got you covered.

Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter (Season 1)

As the first-ever ‘Bachelorette,’ Trista Rehn set a high standard for not only the series but the entire ‘Bachelor Nation’ franchise. After all, the physical therapist chose the firefighter after confessing that he made her feel safe, special, and appreciated, following which he got down on one knee. Trista and Ryan tied the knot in a televised ceremony on December 6, 2003, and eventually welcomed two adorable children into their lives; Maxwell “Max” Alston (2007) and Blakesley Grace (2009).

They’ve had a lot of ups and downs through the years, most recently with Ryan struggling with Lyme disease, but they always stick by their partner. Trista has revealed that they prioritize their involvement and family above everything else and focus on the positives of life to deal with their issues. She says that time and effort are always required in a relationship, and maintaining that is the simple secret to their long-lasting marriage. The Sutter’s currently reside in Eagle County, in Vail, Colorado.

Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried (Season 9)

On her installment of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Desiree Hartsock’s choice always seemed to be Brooks Forester before he suddenly quit after making it into the final three. From there, she moved on to Chris and told him during the finale that she “was blindsided” by her feelings and “couldn’t see that the one thing I always needed was right in front of me.” Desiree also declared her love for him, and that’s when Chris proposed to the beautiful designer.

As time passed, Desiree and Chris proved their critics wrong by ultimately getting married on January 18, 2015. They’ve since welcomed a couple of kids – Asher Wrigley (2016) and Zander Cruz (2019) – and they currently dwell in Portland, Oregon. Talking about the circumstances of their romance to Us Weekly, Desiree candidly affirmed, “People assumed that I settled for Chris. I obviously did not settle at all. Let’s get real, I upgraded.”

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers (Season 12)

Although JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers fell hard for each other in the 2016 season – where she gave him her final rose, and he got down on one knee – it wasn’t enough for the latter. After all, in the late summer of 2019, Jordan decided to re-propose with another ring to mark a new chapter of their lives, one that’s a bit more personal. Since then, the couple has been enjoying their engagement and just “rolling with the punches.”

JoJo and Jordan intended to tie the knot in June 2020, which got delayed because of COVID, so they pushed it to May 2021. However, as the threat of the pandemic is still looming, they again postponed it to June 2022. It’s not ideal for the Dallas-based partners, but it also doesn’t make a massive difference since they already feel married, as per People. Jojo and Jordan also have a home in Puerto Rico, so they spend a lot of time there as well.

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo (Season 13)

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are a couple who stole even our hearts with their romance on season 13 of ‘The Bachelorette.’ Hence, after saying no to Peter Kraus, it was not a shock that she got engaged to Bryan in the finale. The attorney and chiropractor got married on August 24, 2019, and they currently live in Los Angeles, California. Their wedding was a private affair in Mexico, and they wrote their own vows.

“We hope [to have kids] sooner rather than later. We’re not preventing it,” Lindsay told Us Weekly in 2019. To this, Bryan said that he plans on being an “easygoing dad,” and that he would be wrapped around their baby’s finger. It hasn’t happened yet, but the couple looks happy as is, considering their busy professional experiences and fulfilling romance, as evidenced by their social media platforms.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark (Season 16)

Following Clare Crawley’s departure from the series after just two weeks, Tayshia Adams became the 2nd ‘Bachelorette’ of season 16, which ended with her and Zac Clark walking away hand-in-hand. She has since moved into his New York apartment, and they are simply utilizing this time to get to know one another better. There’s no wedding planning happening right now, but make no mistake; they do intend on growing old together. They are just “making the most of” their engagement.

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes (Season 17)

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes’ love saga is one for the books. While she seemed to have a favorite in Greg Grippo during most of her season, in the end, she picked the male who’d casually contacted her before her stint had begun and joined the production late. Like every other couple, they got engaged in the finale and are thankfully still together. There have been no significant updates regarding their relationship since then. Still, the one thing that’s confirmed is that they are satisfied with where they are, having built a connection over their energies rather than anything else.

