Which Country is James Reece Heading to at the End of The Terminal List?

Based on the 2018 namesake book by Jack Carr, ‘The Terminal List’ is a military action thriller series. The story follows Lt. Commander James Reece (Chris Pratt), a Navy SEAL platoon leader who loses almost his entire team when a mission goes wrong. After returning to the US, the sole survivor of the mission besides Reece seemingly kills himself, while Reece experiences headaches, hallucinations, paranoia, and memory issues. His wife Lauren thinks that the concussion he suffered during the mission is the reason for this and convinces him to go see a doctor. On the day Reece does so, Lauren and their daughter Lucy are killed by masked assassins. This sends Reece on a violent path of revenge.

When the dust settles, Reece is still alive. If you are wondering which country he is heading to next, this is what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Where Is James Reece Going in the End?

After Reece kills Ben Edwards, his best friend, former colleague, and CIA operative, he takes Lucy’s drawing in his hand one more time, kisses it, and drops it into the ocean from Ben’s sailboat. He likely has no regret about what he has done. If anything, he probably feels relief for the first time in a long while. He spots a map among Ben’s things, and the camera focuses on Mozambique, likely implying that Reece intends to head there.

Carr’s book is part of the ongoing ‘Terminal List’ series. In the second book, ‘True Believer,’ Reece indeed ends up in Mozambique and begins living with the family of his “blood brother,” Raife Hastings. In the show’s first season, Raife doesn’t make an appearance, but he is mentioned several times. Raife is the one that leaves the boat for Reece and Ben so they can get to Secretary of Defense Lorraine Hartley.

Reece and Raife have a long and complicated history, which is explored in depth in the second book. Raife is originally from Zimbabwe and still has family in Africa. In 1998, Reece even accompanied Raife to his family farm in Zimbabwe and spent the summer there. In the present time, Reece travels across the Atlantic Ocean on a sailboat named Bitter Harvest, which belongs to the Hastings family.

After arriving at the Mozambique Coast of the Indian Ocean, Reece briefly anchors in the port city of Pemba before heading to Niassa Game Reserve, where he is greeted by Rich Hastings, Raife’s uncle and owner of RH Safaris. While Reece is safely hidden in the wilds of Africa, he is regarded as a dangerous domestic terrorist in the US. However, the Western world is thrown into chaos after a series of gruesome terrorist attacks, and the US government is forced to seek Reece out as he is the only man who can take on the mastermind behind the attacks, an enigmatic former Iraqi commando who seems to have vanished in the criminal underbelly of Europe. Working for the US government, Reece once more finds himself at the epicenter of a massive geopolitical conspiracy.

