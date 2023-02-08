Who Are the Cras Est Nostrum in National Treasure: Edge of History, Explained

Created by Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ revolves around a young DACA woman named Jess (Lisette Olivera), who discovers that her family is connected to a legendary Pan-American treasure. As Jess and her friends begin looking for it, they learn that a shadowy organization has taken a special interest in them. This organization, called the Cras est nostrum or Tomorrow is Ours, has its own reason for looking for the treasure. If you want to know more about Cras est nostrum, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who Are the Cras Est Nostrum?

Cras est Nostrum has been part of the narrative since the beginning of ‘National Treasure: Edge of History,’ but we didn’t know about it. Billie (Catherine Zeta-Jones) is a member of Cras est nostrum, as are all operatives working under her, including Kacey and Dario. Moreover, 20 years earlier, Rafael was working for Cras est nostrum until he decided to betray them. At the time, we are told that he betrayed Salazar. We later learn that Salazar isn’t the name of a particular person. Instead, it’s a title bestowed upon the head of Cras est nostrum.

The clandestine organization has existed since the ancient Egyptians. Its main purpose is to destroy any treasure that can potentially alter human history and maintain the status quo. The current Salazar is Hendricks, who found the perfect cover as an FBI agent. Early in his career, Hendricks worked under Peter Sadusky (Harvey Keitel) and appears in both ‘National Treasure’ films. He would go on to kill his former mentor as the hunt for the treasure heats up again. It is heavily implied that Cras est nostrum also killed Saduski’s son.

The members of Cras est nostrum genuinely think they are the good guys, no matter the horrible things they do to maintain the current world order. They are so devoted to their cause that nothing else matters, including other members of the organization. Twenty years ago, Hendricks killed Billie’s brother Sebastian after calling him a liability. In the present, after Kacey gets shot, Hendricks kills her as well and also calls her a liability. This makes Billie realize that Rafael was telling the truth, and she kills Hendricks, effectively becoming the next Salazar.

Rafael spent two decades in Mexican prison pretending to be Salazar so that he could enjoy some anonymity. It seems that even Cras est nostrum had no idea Rafael was alive because when Billie visits, she is genuinely shocked to see him there. This reveals another interesting point about the organization: they are powerful, but there is a limit to their power and influence.

Very few people have figured out who the Cras est nostrum really are, and few of them lived to tell the tale. Peter Sadusky found out who they were before their leader killed him. The bearded man who Jess and her friends thought was following them also knew the truth. He wanted to tell them not to find the treasure because he knew what Cras est nostrum intended to do with the treasure. He is killed while relaying what he knows to Jess and Rafael.

The audience is initially led to believe that Cras est nostrum and Salazar’s organization are separate secret groups. In episode 4, Billie meets other important members of the Cras est nostrum. It isn’t until later that it becomes evident that they are not separate organizations but one large, powerful, and dangerous group. Billie isn’t after the treasure to get rich or correct historical wrongs. She already has enough money through her crypto empire. If anything, she is after the treasure because she believes in the mission of Cras est nostrum. This is why she continues to pursue Jess and her friends even after killing Hendricks.

