When the second season of ‘Narcos: Mexico’ ends, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) is in jail and his Guadalajara Cartel has splintered into three independent cartels: Tijuana Cartel under the leadership of the Arellano family; Sinaloa Cartel controlled by Chapo (Alejandro Edda), Palma (Gorka Lasaosa), and Azul (Fermín Martínez); and Juárez Cartel with Amado Carrillo Fuentes (José María Yazpik) and Rafael Aguilar Guajardo (Noé Hernández) as leaders. There is also the Gulf Cartel headed by Juan Nepomuceno Guerra (Jesus Ochoa) and Juan García Abrego (Flavio Medina).

Initially, they seem to be collaborating. But as Félix predicts, relationships between the cartels quickly devolve into an all-out war in season 3, with each group vying for more power and influence. If you are wondering about who controls the Sinaloa and Tijuana Cartels at the end of ‘Narcos: Mexico’ season 3, we got you covered.

Who Controls the Sinaloa Cartel at the End of Narcos: Mexico Season 3?

At the beginning of season 3, Sinaloa is inarguably the worst-performing organization among all four major cartels active in Mexico. They have a lot of soldiers who are vicious, loyal, and effective. But they don’t have direct access to the US border and are forced to pay hefty taxes to the Arellano family to move their cargo through Tijuana. The animosity between the two groups has been brimming since the last season. And in season 3, it finally spills over. After Ramón Arellano Félix (Manuel Masalva) and his friends kill Sinaloa-affiliate El Rayo, the tension and violence rapidly escalate. Chapo attacks Benjamín Arellano Félix’s (Alfonso Dosal) 40th birthday party and kills Enedina Arellano Félix’s (Mayra Hermosillo) new husband, Claudio Vazquez.

Sinaloa loses El Azul when Enedina decides to hit out against all their enemies. Azul is gunned down in the streets by two men on a motorcycle. Chapo is later arrested and brought to the same prison where Neto is. Chapo has always been smart and innovative. With Neto’s help, he learns how to use his inherent talents better. Ismael Zambada García or El Mayo (Alberto Guerra), a previously independent but respected trafficker, join forces with Chapo after Tijuana burns his boat. Following Neto’s advice, Chapo removes Palma to a different prison, effectively asserting control over the prison and a resurgent Sinaloa. He then sends Neto to the same prison as Palma to show the inmates who is truly in charge. At the end of season 3, Chapo and Mayo control Sinaloa together.

Who Controls the Tijuana Cartel at the End of Narcos: Mexico Season 3?

Unlike Sinaloa, Tijuana is shown to be thriving at the start of season 3. Benjamín has painstakingly built relationships with the elites of Tijuana, hoping that they will come to his family’s aid if and when they need it. When the war begins, it predictably affects both sides. After Arch-Bishop Juan Jesus Posadas Ocampo is killed in a shootout between the two cartels, the Mexican and US governments form a joint task force to fight the cartels. They set up their command center outside Tijuana.

After Benjamín barely escapes from being captured by the soldiers, he goes into hiding, leaving Enedina in charge of day-to-day operations. Their brother, Francisco, is arrested by Walt Breslin, which, combined with other events, prompts Enedina to launch attacks against all their enemies. At the end of season 3, the soldiers leave, and Benjamin comes back. When the Arellanos start to think everything will go back to normal again, Ramón is killed by Sinaloa soldiers.

