Who Is Daniel Jimenez in Succession? Who Plays Him?

HBO’s ‘Succession‘ is a comedy-drama series revolving around the Roy family and their control over Waystar RoyCo, a global media conglomerate. Given the power of the Roy family, they play an important role in the nation’s politics, and a subplot surrounding the US Presidential elections has been sprawling since the show’s third season. However, in season 4, the election subplot reaches its peak with the introduction of Democratic candidate Daniel Jimenez. Naturally, viewers must be curious to learn more about Jimenez and the actor who plays him. If you are looking for details about Daniel Jimenez in ‘Succession,’ here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who Is Daniel Jimenez?

Daniel Jimenez is first mentioned in the first episode of the fourth season. He is formally introduced in the second episode of the season, titled ‘Rehearsal.’ He is a Democratic nominee for the presidential race and a rival to Jeryd Mencken. Jimenez is considered generally more likable in comparison to Mencken and has more progressive political views. As a result, Jimenez emerges as the front-runner in the election race. Furthermore, former candidate Gil Eavis who is no longer competition the elections, shows his support for Jimenez, resulting in a significant advantage for the Democratic candidate. In season 4, Kendall contemplates aligning himself with Jimenez, but the latter seems uninterested in the proposal.

In the seventh episode, titled ‘Tailgate Party,’ Kendall tries to align himself with Jimenez by passing a message through Nate Sofrelli, who is managing Jimenez’s campaign and publicity. However, Jimenez tears into Nate for suggesting a potential team with the Roy family, who are known for their conservative political outlook. In the eighth episode, titled ‘America Decides,’ the election race reaches its inevitable conclusion as the votes are being counted. Shiv tries to convince Kendall to ally with Jimenez, but the latter is unlikely to block GoJo’s bid to purchase Waystar RoyCo. Jimenez holds a slender lead over his rival, but a controversial scenario emerges in Wisconsin, leading to Mencken being declared the next President of the United States. As a result, Jimenez suffers a loss in the elections, and his overall place in the remainder of the final season remains unclear.

Who Plays Daniel Jimenez?

In ‘Succession,’ actor Elliot Villar plays the role of Daniel Jimenez. Villar was born in the Bronx, New York. He attended the Villa Maria Academy and received formal training in theater acting at the Shakespeare Theater Company, the British American Drama Academy, and the National Theatre Institute. After graduation, Villar started his professional acting career in 2003, appearing in several regional theater plays. He made his screen debut in the 2004 independent comedy film ‘Knots.’ Villar gained recognition for his role as Thomas Schmidt in the DC Comis-based superhero drama series ‘Gotham.’

Villar’s breakthrough performance came in the techno-thriller series ‘Mr. Robot,’ appearing as Fernando Vera. He is mostly known for appearing in recurring roles in several television shows, such as ‘Elementary, ‘Blue Bloods,’ and ‘The Mysteries of Laura.’ Villar’s more recent television credits include ‘Prodigal Son,’ ‘God Friended Me,’ and ‘Manifest.’ He is credited as a recurring cast member for the fourth season of ‘Succession.’ Villar is married to actress Emily Dorsch (‘FBI: Most Wanted’).

Read More: Who Is Jeryd Mencken in Succession? Who Plays Him?