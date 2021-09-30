Who is Katharine Gun’s Husband? Where is Katharine Gun Now?

Counted amongst the likes of Edward Snowden, Julian Assange, and John Kiriakou is Katharine Gun, a whistleblower whose actions revealed the shocking underbelly of international politics and also inspired a big-budget movie that introduced many to the issue. Gavin Hood’s 2019 film ‘Official Secrets’ is the thrilling political drama that explores the events that followed British linguist Gun’s 2003 media leak. The classified emails Gun mailed to The Observer were evidence of the clandestine attempts of the British and American intelligence to coerce the United Nations into greenlighting the US-led invasion of Iraq. Starring Kiera Knightley, Matt Smith, Matthew Goode, and Ralph Fiennes in pivotal roles, the film is one of the more accurate cinematic explorations of real-life instances.

The trials and tribulations of daringly telling the truth and facing its consequences must certainly not be a light burden to bear. Naturally, people are curious to know more about this courageous linguist who stood her ground even as political heavyweights descended upon her. Where is Gun now? Who is her husband? In the movie, her husband — played by Adam Bakri — is portrayed as a civilian unaware of the dangers of his wife’s profession but fully ready to stand by her side despite his worries and fears. Let’s see what Gun’s life is like today.

Katharine Gun: Husband

Katharine Gun, 47, is married to Yasar Gün, a Turkish Kurd, with whom she has a 13-year old daughter. They moved to Turkey in 2011 — Gun had been struggling to find work and her husband had grown disillusioned with Britain — and for the most part, stay away from the public eye. Gun splits her time between Turkey and Britain. Few are aware that her husband had also been thrown into troubled waters when Gun blew the lid off the American-British spy efforts in 2003. Authorities had attempted to deport him back to the Middle East.

“After they charged me, that’s when they tried to deport my husband,” explained Gun, “He was going in every week to basically prove that he was still resident or that they could pinpoint where he was.” However, during one such trip, her husband was detained by the authorities. “When he didn’t come out, I was panicking, you know, and I ran inside. And they had already taken him down into the custody suite, which is, by the way, where I had been before,” Gun revealed.

It was with the help of MP Nigel Jones that Gun finally managed to free her husband, reasserting his right to stay in the U.K. However, her husband could not be there for her trial as Gun and her associates worried that his presence would turn Gun’s story into that of his as a refugee in Britain. “My marriage to my husband was very new at that juncture, and he had a very unstable status in the UK. So I really didn’t want any of that to be scrutinized because it just felt too vulnerable,” stated Gun, on why she chose to retreat from the limelight once the dust had settled. In Turkey, close to her husband’s family, Gun could raise her child with her partner in peace.

Katharine Gun: Where is She Now?

Although Katharine Gun returned to the public eye in 2019 for the promotional press events for ‘Official Secrets,’ she has largely retreated from the media’s gaze since. Gun is not active on social media and occasionally participates in small-scale conferences and discussions pertaining to politics. “I’m on the whole a fairly shy person,” she confessed in an interview. She continues to reside in Turkey and occasionally visits Britain.

Her act of whistleblowing cost her a career as a translator at the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), made her stand in a highly publicized trial for violating the Official Secrets Act, and reduced her chances of getting another job due to being an internationally recognized whistleblower— it is not surprising that Gun chose to move away from the center point of all the chaos once it died down.

Initially, Gun decided to teach Mandarin Chinese in Britain. “I was teaching Mandarin in the local college in Cheltenham. I ended up, bizarrely, teaching a couple of my former colleagues at GCHQ. In the very typical British manner, we just pretended we had never met,” she recalled. She then went on to get a Master’s degree in Global Ethics. She has spoken at the 51Fest and at conferences arranged by organizations such as the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). In 2020, she was set to appear as a speaker at the 14th edition of the International Journalism Festival in April, but the event was canceled in February of the same year. Gun thinks that she might speak out more considering the current state of political affairs and massive citizen involvement in sociopolitical issues.

Many wonder whether Gun’s young daughter has seen the film or been told of the importance of her mother’s extraordinary actions. “I hope when she’s ready for this story, she will [see the film]. She’s beginning to understand the issues, but she hasn’t seen it yet,” Gun said in 2019 when her daughter had been 11 years old. Gun’s story is not only an inspiration to her own daughter, but also to people around the world trying to be honest and brave citizens. “I think it’s important for people to find that truth and follow through on it,” Gun opined, and it’s certainly worth remembering.

