Who is Paul T. Goldman’s Wife Audrey Munson? Where is She Now?

Peacock’s ‘Paul T. Goldman’ has a very unusual approach to storytelling. At first glance, it seems like a generic true crime story about how the protagonist was duped into marrying a woman who runs a prostitution ring, but then Jason Woliner (‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’), the creator of the series, appears on the screen, indicating that we are watching something unconventional. ‘Paul T. Goldman’ is a meta show that comprises dramatic scenes depicting Paul’s life before, during, and after his disastrous marriage to his second wife Audrey Munson and behind-the-scenes footage where we see Paul, who portrays himself in the series, interacting with others. If you are wondering about the real identity of Audrey Munson, here is what we think.

Who Is Audrey Munson?

Audrey Munson is not the real name of Paul’s second wife, which is yet not revealed until the end of episode 3. Paul changes his wife’s name for various reasons in his 2009 book, ‘Duplicity – A True Story of Crime and Deceit,’ including the prospective legal issues. Before Audrey, Paul used to be married to a woman named Galina, whose name was changed to Talia in the book, and the series initially follows that precedence before revealing her real name. Galina was originally from Russia and met Paul through a mail-order bride company while the latter was looking for a partner to escape loneliness.

There seem to be certain discrepancies in the story of the series. In 1998, a reporter belonging to a local news outlet spoke to Paul and Galina for an article on mail-order brides. In the said article, Paul is identified as being 41 years old at the time of the interview, even though the show claims that he turned 40 in August 1999.

After coming to the US, Galina devoted herself to the pursuit of becoming a doctor. Paul felt that he and their son Johnny were being neglected and sought a divorce. Paul became a single father to Johnny. Although Galina often spoke to their son, Paul still wanted a mother figure for him. Moreover, Paul started feeling lonely again. He became active on various dating sites and met Audrey sometime in late 2006. At first glance, she seemed perfect to Paul: Audrey had three children and described herself as a “family-oriented, stay-at-home” mother. As with Galina, Paul jumped into a relationship head fast, and they were married soon after.

Problems started to rise when Paul came to believe that his wife new wife wanted to drain him of all his financial assets. Although initially, he thought Audrey was an opportunist, he later concluded that she ran a prostitution ring with the help of her “boyfriend,” Royce Rocco.

Where Is Audrey Munson Now?

Unlike Paul, the rest of the characters in the dramatized scenes are portrayed by professional actors, including Audrey. Melinda McGraw plays the character in the show and can be seen acting protective toward Paul in various behind-the-scenes footage. But even she has a hard time believing some of the things Paul claims happened to him. In episode 2, Paul declares to Woliner that 99% of what he told him is true, but that number goes down to 97% by the following episode. Paul seems to have a fluid relationship with the truth, especially with Audrey, but it’s undeniable that there is something complicated about her. Otherwise, the federal agencies wouldn’t have shown the interest they did.

Not much information is available on the real person behind Audrey Munson. In ‘Duplicity,’ which serves as the basis for the dramatic scenes in the show, it is revealed that Paul’s claims that Audrey is a sex worker don’t receive a positive response at the court because it appeared to be pure conjecture and based on assumptions, but Paul did get a divorce from a woman who was clearly disturbed and dangerous.

Read More: Is Paul T. Goldman’s Duplicity a Real Book?