Netflix’s ‘The Circle‘ is a game show where nothing is as it seems, and the contestants can be whoever they want. Following a rotating cast, as they dwell in different flats in the same building and communicate through the specially designed titular app, it’s a social media-based experiment through and through. After all, to gain the $100,000 grand prize, they have to become popular amongst their peers without ever meeting face-to-face, enabling anonymity and catfishing. So now that season 3 has premiered, let’s learn more about hopeful participant Kai Ghost, shall we?

Kai Ghost’s Age and Background

Keisha “Kai” Ghost is someone who prefers to keep her personal life away from the spotlight. In other words, we, unfortunately, have no information about her apart from the fact that she grew up in Nashville, TN. Though, back in 2019, she did explain the meaning behind her name in a caption on an Instagram post. “Kai,” it read, in part, “is the epitome of honey…sweet and healing. She listens with her heart and responds with grace. She is open and her spirit is fueled by intrinsic values. She puts the needs of others ahead of her own…She is adored by many and adores many.”

Ghost, on the other hand, Kai added, “is the epitome of spice…giving flavor that’s hidden in plain sight. She can be aggressively transparent without regard to other’s feelings. She finds happiness in her hustles…She is confident and erotic in nature, easily enticed by spontaneity and adventure. She is carefully careless and creates her own reality. She is the protector of Kai.” In other words, from subtle to cunning and from beauty to baiting temptation, Kai Ghost is everything all at once.

What Does Kai Ghost do in Real Life?

Having been born and raised in the music capital of Tennessee, it’s no surprise that Kai Ghost is an R&B singer-songwriter who currently resides in Los Angeles, California. As per reports, she was performing at churches and probably for her loved ones from a young age, which eventually drove her to attend Nashville School of the Arts. There, apart from expanding herself as only a musician, she became a genuine artist by delving into other crafts like acting and dancing as well.

Kai has been recording and releasing music since 2011, with her debut being “Anything You Want in Life, It’s on You,” which was gradually followed by singles like “Already Know” and “O.K.” Most recently, though, she premiered a song titled “Cake,” the music video of which can be found on her YouTube channel, right here.

Is Kai Ghost Dating Anyone?

From what we can tell, Kai Ghost is single and perfectly content with her life at the moment. She did develop a deep connection with Calvin Kiing Crooks on ‘The Circle.’ Yet, considering how she lives in California while he’s in Manchester, it doesn’t seem like there’s a romance between them as of writing. They still follow one another on social media platforms, so we assume they’re friends and nothing more.

Despite her profession, Kai doesn’t have an active online footprint (like Calvin), meaning that she could simply want to keep her experiences, including her love life, private.

Read More: Who is Ruksana From The Circle?