Who is the Twins’ Father in Virgin River? [Theories]

Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’ is like chicken soup for the soul. It’s warm; it’s mellow; it’s comfort food. It’s like a Hallmark production done right. Developed from the novel series of the same name by American author Robyn Carr, ‘Virgin River’ revolves around the residents of the fictional titular town in California. Desperately seeking a change after her husband’s death, nurse practitioner and midwife Melinda “Mel” Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) arrives in Virgin River and meets an array of quintessentially small-town characters — from the grumpy town doctor to the brash and blunt mayor to the pragmatic lady that runs the town’s only general store. She also meets Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a former Marine and the owner of the local bar. Soon enough, a romance begins to bloom between Mel and Jack.

For all its tooth-aching sweetness, ‘Virgin River’ has its fair share of conflicts. For Jack and Mel, much of that — at least initially — stems from Charmaine Roberts (Lauren Hammersley), with whom Jack has a casual fling before he begins dating Mel. Things become complicated when Charmaine reveals that she is pregnant with twins and Jack is the father. Here is everything you need to know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who is the Twins’ Father?

At the start of the series, Jack and Charmaine are essentially friends with benefits. After Mel’s arrival, Jack begins to grow closer to her. As a result, he starts to pull away from Charmaine. Jack has always been clear that he views his relationship with Charmaine as casual. In contrast, Charmaine has never specified that she wants something more than what they have. One can understand her perspective to a degree. She probably has been content with how things have been progressing and thought that Jack ill come around someday. Mel’s arrival and the relationship that subsequently develops between her and Jack catch Charmaine by surprise.

One thing to remember here is that even though ‘Virgin River‘ is in its fourth season, within the show, it has been less than a year since Mel’s arrival in the town. So, what we see taking place in the show is happening rapidly. After Charmaine learns about her pregnancy, she tells Jack he is the father. In the course of the series, it is revealed that Charmaine is having twin boys. In the season 4 finale, titled ‘The Long Goodbye,’ Jack and Mel rush to Charmaine’s home after receiving a call from the latter. When they arrive, they find her lying on the floor. Charmaine tells them that her husband, Todd, is leaving her and that she has trouble breathing. As Jack calls the emergency services, a distressed Charmaine reveals that Jack is not the father of the twins.

It’s safe to assume that Charmaine is telling the truth at this instant. It’s quite clear that she lied about the paternity of the twins to keep Jack in her life. But the real question here is that if it’s not Jack, who is the father of the twins. It can’t be Todd. Charmaine apparently met him after she became pregnant. And even if that is a lie and they met previously, Todd can’t be the twins’ biological father. If he were, Charmaine would have revealed the truth when Todd tried to push Jack out of the twins’ lives.

So, this means that someone else is the biological father of the twins. Charmaine might have thought he was unfit to be a father, so she decided to make up such an elaborate lie, knowing how responsible and honorable Jack is. Another possibility is that she did what she did because of her feelings for Jack. Although Charmaine has done some wild things to get back together with Jack, this is inarguably the worst. And Charmaine realizes this. In the season 4 finale, she fears that she is being punished for her actions and promptly confesses.

