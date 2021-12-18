Who Is Vesemir in the Witcher Season 2? How Old Is He? Does He Die? Do Lambert and Coen Die?

Based on a series of short stories and novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, Netflix’s dark fantasy action–adventure series ‘The Witcher’ has several characters who leave a long-lasting impression on us because of their grey characterization and complex motivation behind their actions. In the second season of the show, we are taken to the headquarters of the witchers, the legendary Kaer Morhen fortress, where we meet Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), the grizzled veteran witcher, and several others as they return to their home to spend the winter. Here is what you need to know about them. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who Is Vesemir in the Witcher Season 2?

Although Vesemir makes his first appearance in ‘The Witcher’ series in the episode titled ‘Kaer Morhen’ (season 2 episode 2), that is not his first appearance in Netflix’s ‘Witcher’ universe. A much younger version of him (voiced by Theo James) is the main character in the animated film ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.’ Set predominantly about a hundred years before the events of the second season, ‘Nightmare of the Wolf’ depicts a Vesemir joining the witchers as a child and successfully going through the trials before setting out on the “path.” He led the defense of Kaer Morhen’ along with his mentor Deglan during the attack by the sorceress Tetra and her allies.

The witchers were nearly wiped out, and Vesemir lost Illyana, the woman he had been in love with since he was a child. Among the things destroyed in the attack were the mutagens to make more witchers. Vesemir found a young Geralt and a few other apprentice witchers who have survived the attack and subsequently began training them. At some point, he reclaimed Kaer Morhen and made it the home for the witchers once more. The witchers, as an organization, owe him a great debt. Without him, it wouldn’t even exist.

In season 2, Vesemir, along with the other witchers, welcome Geralt back to Kaer Morhen. He is later introduced to Ciri. As Vesemir has been a father-like figure in Geralt’s life, he quickly grows attached to the young princess.

How Old Is Vesemir in the Witcher Season 2?

Vesemir was reportedly born in 1095. He was the son of a servant of a Kaedwen noble. Initially, he thought that his destiny was to be a servant as well, but he met Deglan in 1107 when the latter came to free the nobleman’s wife from the madness caused by a type of monster called mahr. This was a period when the witchers were still respected in society.

Vesemir saw the coins that Deglan earned and decided then and there that he would become a witcher. The sacking of Kaer Morhen happened around 1165 when Vesemir was 70 years old. In season 2, the year is presumably 1263 when Geralt arrives at Kaer Morhen with Ciri, making Vesemir about 168 years old at the time.

Does Vesemir Die in the Witcher season 2?

No, Vesemir doesn’t die in ‘The Witcher’ season 2. Deathless Mother or Voleth Meir possesses Ciri as she makes her way back to the keep. Immediately after her arrival, Ciri/Voleth kills several witchers, enraging Vesemir. Gerallt placates his mentor by reminding him that Ciri is still a child. Voleth uses Ciri’s immense power to break the Medallion Tree to reveal the monolith inside. She then shatters the monolith and opens the door to another sphere or world.

Vesemir is with Geralt and Yennefer as they try to free Ciri from Voleth’s mind control. They are eventually successful. Voleth returns to her old world, and Ciri regains control of her mind and body. Realizing that the entire Continent will now be coming for them, Geralt bids his mentor farewell and goes on the run with Yennefer and Ciri.

Do Lambert and Coen Die in the Witcher Season 2?

No, Lambert and Coen don’t die in ‘The Witcher’ season 2. Like Vesemir, the two of them are among the lucky ones that survive the encounter with Voleth and her army of monsters. Ciri initially develops somewhat of an antagonistic relationship with Lambert, but they soon grow fond of each other. In the climactic battle against Voleth, both Lambert and Coen heed Geralt’s advice and stop fighting. They start encouraging Ciri to free herself of the possession, and she does. Afterward, as Yennefer’s powers have returned, she helps Lambert, Coen, and the others with their injuries.

