Who Plays Casey in Bupkis? What Does Pete Davidson’s Sister Do in Real Life?

Co-created by actor-comedian Pete Davidson, Peacock’s ‘Bupkis‘ is a comedy-drama series that features a fictionalized version of Davidson and his family, particularly his mother and grandfather. The series follows Pete as he experiences the highs and lows of being a celebrity while trying to deal with his mental health issues and cherishing his bond with his loved ones. One of Pete’s relationships that goes understated for much of the show’s first season is his bond with his sister, Casey Davidson. As a result, viewers must wonder who plays Casey and what Davidson’s sister does in real life. If you are looking for answers to these questions, here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who Plays Casey in Bupkis?

Casey Davidson is a supporting character in ‘Bupkis,’ which is loosely based on actor-comedian Pete Davidson’s life with heavy doses of fictional additions. However, Casey is based on Davidson’s real sister and forms the core of Pete’s home life alongside his mother and grandfather. As a result, Casey plays an important role in the narrative. Although Pete and Casey are initially distant, Pete tries to take an interest in Casey’s life as the narrative progresses. In the series, actress Oona Roche plays the role of Casey Davidson. Born in New York City, Roche is a relative newcomer to acting, having started her career in 2013.

Roche grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and studied at the SUNY Purchase College before starting her acting career. She is known for her roles in the comedy-drama series ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘ and the drama movie ‘The Nest.’ However, Roche is best known for her performance as Lizzy Craig in the Apple TV+ drama series ‘The Morning Show‘ starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the lead roles. Roche is credited as a recurring guest star for the first season of ‘Bupkis.’ Roche’s father, David Roche, and her aunts are all professional musicians. Roche splits most of her time between New York City and Los Angeles.

What Does Pete Davidson’s Sister Do in Real Life?

As mentioned above, Casey Davidson is based on Pete Davidson’s real-life young sister. However, since the show and its events are fictionalized, several changes have likely been made to Casey while adapting her as a character for the television series. A fictionalized version of Casey also appears in the 2020 comedy-drama film ‘The King of Staten Island‘ directed by Judd Apatow. The film is a semi-autobiographical account of Davidson’s life, and he also co-wrote the film’s screenplay. In the movie, Pete Davidson plays Scott Carlin, and Maude Apatow appears as Scott’s sister Claire Carlin.

In ‘Bupkis,’ Casey’s storyline is mostly independent of Pete’s story as she is busy with her studies, similar to the fictional version appearing in the aforementioned film. However, while studying, Casey also works as an assistant to a physician, something Pete is completely oblivious to. Later, Pete escapes from rehab to attend his sister’s graduation, adding depth to his and Casey’s relationship. In reality, Casey Davidson is also a physician assistant-certified (PA-C). She completed her graduation from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, in 2019.

Casey works at the Lenox Hill Hospital’s Neurosurgery department, located at 130 East 77th Street 3 Black Hall, in New York. Casey frequently shares pictures of herself with Davidson on social media platforms, and the brother and sister appear to share a close relationship in real life. However, Casey has preferred to remain outside the limelight and lives a quiet life. Nonetheless, her connection to Davidson has also subjected Casey to become the subject of several tabloid articles.

