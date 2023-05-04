Is Evan in Bupkis Based on Pete Davidson’s Real Assistant?

Peacock’s ‘Bupkis‘ is a comedy-drama series centering on the life of actor-comedian of Pete Davidson. Co-created by Davidson, Judah Miller, and Dave Sirus, the series features a fictionalized version of Davidson as he explores the ups and downs of being a celebrity. It also sheds some light on Pete’s personal life and highlights his relationship with his mother, grandfather, and sister. However, Pete’s connection with his assistant/manager Evan is a particularly funny and refreshing addition to the narrative. Naturally, viewers must be wondering if Evan is based on Davidson’s real assistant/manager. In that case, here is everything we know about the inspiration behind Evan in ‘Bupkis.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

Is Evan Based on Pete Davidson’s Real Manager?

‘Bupkis’ is a fictionalized account of actor-comedian Pete Davidson’s life. The series features fictional versions of several figures from Davidson’s personal life, such as his mother, grandfather, and sister. However, Evan is one character connected to both Pete’s personal and professional life in the show. Actor Philip Ettinger essays the role of Evan. Ettinger rose to prominence with his performance as Michael in Paul Schrader’s 2017 psychological drama movie ‘First Reformed.’ Ettinger is arguably best known for playing Garrett Drimmer in the mystery thriller series ‘One Dollar.’ His other credits include shows such as ‘The Mist,’ ‘Chicago Med,’ and ‘I Know This Much Is True.’

Unlike other members of Pete’s entourage, Evan actually cares about Pete’s personal well-being and career trajectory. Evan often finds himself doing odd tasks for Pete as he duals as ‘The King of Staten Island’ star’s assistant and manager. In reality, Davidson doesn’t have an assistant or manager named Evan, implying that the character is a fictional creation for the television series. Davidson was formerly represented by the management firm Brillstein Entertainment Partners. However, he parted ways with the company in April 2022. Tim Sarkes served as Davidson’s manager during his time with the firm. Hence, it is likely that Sarkes is one of the inspirations behind Evan in ‘Bupkis.’

In reality, Pete Davidson is close friends with Alex Panagos, who reportedly serves as the ‘The Suicide Squad‘-fame actor’s assistant. While not much is known about Panagos’ early life, he has worked with Davidson on several of the comedian’s projects. Panagos is credited as Davidson’s assistant during the production of movies such as ‘The King of Staten Island‘ and ‘Meet Cute‘ both featuring Davidson in the lead role. Similarly, Panagos also produced Davidson’s 2022 comedy special ‘Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends.’ Based on Panagos’ IMDB credits, it is safe to say that he has been with Davidson in a professional capacity since at least 2019.

Panagos regularly features in social media posts alongside Davidson and appears to be a crucial part of Davidson’s inner circle. He has been in a relationship with Ava Lava, and the couple got engaged in 2021. In the series, Evan’s arc revolves around his relationship with his girlfriend and his desire to propose to her. Hence, it is easy to draw a connection between Evan and Alex Panagos. Consequently, we deduce that Panagos is at least a partial inspiration for the character of Evan. Panagos is active on social media platforms and regularly updates followers about his life and work with Davidson.

