Was Pete Davidson Cast in Fast and Furious? Who Is Brad Pitt’s Body Double in Bupkis?

Peacock’s ‘Bupkis‘ is a comedy-drama series co-created by Pete Davidson, Judah Miller, and Dave Sirus. It tells a highly fictionalized account of Davidson’s life and follows the actor-comedian as he deals with the consequences of being a public figure. In the series, some of Davidson’s life choices directly affect his career choices. However, given his comedic genius and immense talent, Pete seems to land on his feet. In the series, Pete’s exploits in Hollywood see him land a role in the ‘Fast & Furious‘ franchise while also featuring opposite Brad Pitt. Naturally, viewers must be wondering if Davidson was cast in the hit action franchise. Likewise, a curiosity about Brad Pitt’s body double, who features in an episode, is also understandable. In that case, here is everything you need to know Davidson’s casting in ‘Fast & Furious’ and Brad Pitt’s body double in ‘Bupkis.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

Was Pete Davidson Cast in Fast and Furious?

In ‘Bupkis,’ Pete Davidson stars as a fictionalized version of himself, and the show explores the ups and downs of his career and personal life. In the show’s fourth episode, titled ‘Crispytown,’ Pete (the fictional version) is in the mix for a role in the new installment of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise. The glob-trotting, high-octane action series stars Vin Diesel as Domenic “Dom” Toretto and is among the highest-grossing film franchises. However, due to Davidson’s poor record and drug use, the offer from the film’s producers is retracted at the episode’s start. Thus, Pete must prove he can show up on time and do his job. Since Diesel’s daughter is a fan of Davidson, he is asked to perform at her birthday party in Florida.

The incident of Davidson’s casting in the hit franchise is seemingly based on reality. Davidson has been cast in the tenth installment of the action franchise titled ‘Fast X’ alongside series mainstays Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges. He joins newcomers Jason Momoa and Brie Larson but is expected only to have a small role in the film. However, the convoluted story of Davidson’s casting, as seen in ‘Bupkis,’ appears to be a work of fiction. Davidson’s casting in the franchise’s tenth film was announced in June 2022 and likely did not involve the actor-comedian performing at a gig for Diesel, one of the film’s producers. Nonetheless, the episode is choke full of references to the hit franchise, from swanky sports cars to dialogs and songs.

Who Is Brad Pitt’s Body Double?

In the sixth episode, Pete goes to Canada to film his scenes for a war movie starring Academy Award-winning actor Brad Pitt. Director J.J. Abrams helms the Vietnam War-based movie, which is a fictional creation. Davidson hasn’t been signed to star in a war movie featuring Pitt in the lead role. In the episode, Pete is shocked to learn that Pitt will not be a part of the shoot due to a scheduling conflict. Instead, Pitt’s body double, Devon Leech, will be standing in for the star. In the episode, actor Rob O’Malley essays the role of Devon Leech. O’Malley started out as a radio host in Cleveland, Ohio, before pursuing a career in acting. He is known for his roles in shows such as ‘Grounded’ and ‘Interconnected.’

While Devon Leech is not Brad Pitt’s real body double, O’Malley has taken the job for several of Pitt’s recent projects. O’Malley is credited as a body double for Pitt in movies starting with the 2019 drama film ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘ directed by Quentin Tarantino. He also served as Pitt’s stand-in for movies such as ‘Ad Astra,’ ‘Bullet Train,’ and ‘Babylon.’ Interestingly, the name “Devon Leech” is a reference to another one of Pitt’s famous stunt doubles, David Leitch. The stunt coordinator served as Pitt’s double for movies such as ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith,’ ‘Troy,’ and ‘Ocean’s Eleven.’ Leitch later directed Pitt in the 2022 action film ‘Bullet Train.’ Hence, it is safe to say that Devon Leech is an amalgamation of Rob O’Malley and David Leitch.

