Where are Patricia and Gavin? Why Are Janet Jackson and Malik Yoba Not in Why Did I Get Married Again?

In ‘Why Did I Get Married Again,’ Angela and Marcus’ daughter, Jasmine, is all grown up and ready to walk down the aisle and enter a marriage of her own. Her groom-to-be is Wesley, the son of her parents’ close friend, Roselyn, a divorced single mother who has a complicated relationship with her son. The wedding, a destination and expensive affair, is set to take place in Italy. As such, the parents’ closest friends and their families all fly out for the special occasion, bringing their best wishes and personal brand of chaos with them. However, noticeably, a few familiar faces from the old gang seem to be missing from the mix. Fans of the series, who have been following the story of these married couples since the first film, ‘Why Did I Get Married,’ are bound to notice the absence of Patricia and Gavin, a foundational, dysfunctional couple who have been the Williams’ long-time friends.

Patricia and Gavin Don’t Make it to Jasmin’s Big Day

Over the years, Angela and Marcus have remained in close orbit with their friends. As such, the couples have been raising their own children alongside their other friends like Terry and Diane, while their child-free couple friends, like Sheila and Terry, remain in the kids’ lives as their unofficial aunt and uncle. Even so, despite these close connections, one of their other couple friends, Patricia and Gavin, remain missing from action. The latter’s absence is obvious, as fans of the series might remember his unfortunate and untimely passing in ‘Why Did I Get Married Too?’ The architect met his end after an unexpected car accident. The persisting complications in his and Patricia’s marriage had made the grieving process that much more difficult for the divorcee.

According to Angela, the impact of that loss, paired with the never-ending grief of losing her son, likely influenced Patricia’s decision not to attend Jasmine’s wedding. She thinks her friend is still grieving the life she could’ve had, and so it’s near-impossible for her to watch her friends marry their children off when her own kid was taken from her so young. Even so, Patricia seems to have come up with a legitimate excuse to skip out on the ceremony. At the time of the wedding, the psychologist is on her lecture tour, and her professional commitments make it impossible for her to travel to Italy for the celebration. It’s possible that Patricia is only using this event as a convenient excuse to step away from a difficult event that she wasn’t emotionally prepared to attend anyway. Regardless, she ends up RSVPing no to Jasmine and Wesley’s happy day.

Malik Yoba Has Likely Taken an Exit From the Series, But Janet Jackson Might Return in the Future

Considering Gavin Agnew has met his ultimate demise in the ‘Why Did I Get Married’ universe, it’s safe to assume Malik Yoba, the actor stepping into the role, has parted ways with the franchise. While it would be possible for his character to make a comeback in a flashback, the possibility of such an instant remains slim. For the same reason, his absence from ‘Why Did I Get Married Again,’ and any potential future installments, remains fairly obvious. However, Janet Jackson’s sabbatical from the third film in the series is a lot more surprising. As it turns out, her absence is a result of scheduling conflicts.

The filming for the Tyler Perry directorial took place in the fall of 2025. At the time, Jackson was doing a residency in Vegas, putting out live shows at Resorts World Theatre. Even though there was some leeway between the residency dates and the shooting dates, the conflicting overlap remains the primary reason behind her lack of involvement in the film. Yet, since the story puts forward a believable explanation for Patricia skipping out on Jasmine and Wesley’s wedding, it subsequently leaves open the opportunity for the character to return in the future. In a conversation with Culture Creators, Perry expressed a similar sentiment, sharing that he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of her return, since one can never say never in connection to the future of the franchise.

Read More: Why Did I Get Married Again Ending Explained: What Happened Between Jasmine and Wesley?