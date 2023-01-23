Given just how enticing reality shows can be, it is no wonder that fans often end up being heavily invested in the lives of the cast members. The presence and absence of reality TV stars in various franchises have always been a topic of interest for many. Naturally, Monique and Chris Samuels’ exit from OWN’s ‘Love & Marriage: DC‘ has caught the attention of the public. Known from their time on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac(RHOP),’ the married couple has always had a huge fan following. Needless to say, their admirers could not help but be disappointed that the duo would not be a part of the second season of the series after their presence in the premiere iteration. As expected, people are eager to know more about the possible reasons behind their exit, and we are here to explore the same!

Why Did Monique and Chris Samuels Leave Love & Marriage: DC?

With their presence in Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac,’ Monique and Chris became household names. However, they did not come back to the show after being integral to seasons 2 to 5. Needless to say, their appearance in season 1 of ‘Love & Marriage: DC,’ left their admirers quite excited. Indeed, the wedded pair was one of the major attractions of the show in its first season, as the public was eager to see more of this power couple.

However, it does not seem like the experience was as good for Monique and Chris as they might have hoped. Though the showrunners claimed that they were especially hopeful that Monique would not feel “set up” following her time on ‘RHOP,’ she has seemingly not completely come around to the concept of reality TV. One of the biggest reasons behind this may have been the divorce speculations that followed the couple after their appearance in the show.

In the very first episode of the show, Monique and Chris seemed at odds, which made many people wonder if the duo would be getting separated. While Monique had hoped to provide viewers a glimpse into her married life through the show, the assumptions made by people do not seem to have sat well with her. In November 2022, it was revealed that the couple would not appear in season 2 of the OWN show, with Monique initially claiming that some contract issues had made the family decide to not partake in the filming.

Monique then claimed that while she and her family took a break from filming, a “divorce narrative” surrounding their marriage became public. The reality TV star has publically wondered who might have been behind such rumors. This seemingly indicates just how displeased she may be with separation speculations surrounding her marriage. It seems like the public opinion, and contractual difficulties ultimately made Monique and Chris decide not to return for season 2 of the show.

Where Are Monique and Chris Samuels Now?

As of writing, Monique and Chris seem to be doing pretty well for themselves. Unlike what most speculations surrounding their marriage might suggest, the couple still seems to be together and likes to spend time with each other. While it is possible that they have some relationship woes, these issues do not seem to have led to a separation. In fact, in a YouTube Live stream in October 2022, the couple denied divorce these claims and stated that “the process that we were going through to fix our marriage was by working on our personal issues.”

It does not seem like Monique or Chris hold many grudges toward the OWN show. In fact, Monique stated that the experience did leave a positive impact on their relationship as they had not really gone on dates prior to the show as a married couple. However, at one point, they were indeed spending a few days a week apart from each other to resolve their marital woes. “We wanted to step back and focus on ourselves. If I’m not good, I’m not good for him or my children. If he’s not good, he’s not good for himself, me, or the children,” Monique explained.

Presently, Monique and Chris seem to be living their best life. More often than not, the couple can be seen with each other and their three children, Christopher, Milani, and Chase. Together, the reality TV couple runs the “Not For Lazy Moms” podcast that is dedicated to young moms. Additionally, they are the founders of Mila Eve Essentials, a company that provides mind and body care products.

