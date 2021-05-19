‘Chicago Med’ follows the staff of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center as they try to balance their personal and professional lives, which often overlap each other. The series has forged its unique identity among a slew of similar medical dramas thanks to its brilliant writing and top-tier cast. However, one of the show’s original cast members has announced their departure from the series, leaving fans heartbroken.

Actress Torrey DeVitto, who essays the part of Dr. Natalie Manning, will no longer appear on the show after the conclusion of season 6, which is its current season. If you are wondering why DeVitto made the decision to leave the series and what she is doing nowadays, here is everything we know.

Why Did Torrey DeVitto (Natalie) Leave Chicago Med?

If you were a young adult in the 2000s, you must be aware of Torrey DeVitto’s acting prowess even before you saw her on ‘Chicago Med.’ The actress rose to popularity after appearing on the hit teen sitcom ‘Drake & Josh.’ Following that, she mesmerized everyone with her lead role as Karen in ‘Beautiful People.’ Devitto followed up her success with several guest spots and recurring roles on shows such as ‘One Tree Hill,’ ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ and ‘Castle.’ DeVitto played the role of Dr. Meredith Fell in ‘The Vampire Diaries‘ from 2012 to 2013.

In 2015, the actress joined the cast of ‘Chicago Med’ in the role of Dr. Natalie Manning. Natalie is introduced in the series premiere episode and works at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. While Natalie is caring and compassionate, she can sometimes be overbearing. Over the show’s six seasons, she has been entangled in a slew of romantic relationships that didn’t work out. Therefore, fans are eager to see Natalie end up in a stable long-term relationship.

While such a relationship might be blossoming with Trauma surgeon Dr. Crockett Marcel, it may not be endgame, as actress Torrey Devitto has announced her departure from the series. As reported by Deadline, DeVitto, and her co-star Yaya DaCosta (April Sexton), will not be returning for the show’s seventh season as they chose not to renew their contracts expires at the end of the sixth season. DeVitto confirmed this through her Instagram account and penned a heartfelt note to fans through the post, which you can check out below!

According to the initial report, DeVitto’s desire to pursue new projects was the main reason for her departure. She leaves after making over 100 main appearances on ‘Chicago Med’ and a few recurring features on its sister shows ‘Chicago P.D.’ and ‘Chicago Fire.’ The season 6 finale of ‘Chicago Med’ will most likely be her final appearance on the series.

Where is Torrey DeVitto Now?

While Torrey DeVitto has wrapped up filming for season 6 some time ago, the actress’ exit was announced only recently. However, the actress already has new projects in the pipeline. It looks DeVitto is set to focus on her film career and will be appearing next in ‘Skelly,’ a Halloween film directed by Matthew Greene-DeLange. Filming on the project is expected to commence in late May 2021.

The actress will also be seen in the lead role in ‘Cold,’ a horror film directed by Derek Mori expected to release later this year. Aside from her acting career, DeVitto is a philanthropist and has continued working with charities and raising awareness about social issues. She also recently confirmed being in a relationship with Chicago Cubs manager David Ross. For now, fans can keep up with Devitto through her social media accounts where she regularly posts about her personal life, and look forward to her final appearance on ‘Chicago Med,’ which has already been renewed through to season 8.

