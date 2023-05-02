Why Does Dr. Andrews Resign? Is Hill Harper Leaving The Good Doctor?

The sixth season of ABC’s medical series ‘The Good Doctor’ depicts an intricate phase of Dr. Marcus Andrews’s career as the president of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. He deals with the personal tragedies that affect his trusted surgeons such as Dr. Audrey Lim and Dr. Aaron Glassman. Towards the end of the season, Andrews confronts the need for resolving the conflicts between the hospital administration and the nurses’ organization. In the sixth season finale, these conflicts lead Andrews to resign from the position. If you are intrigued about Andrews’ career-altering decision and its consequences, let us share our thoughts regarding the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Why Does Dr. Andrews Resign?

In the sixth season of the show, Andrews starts to date Dalisay Villanueva. They regularly meet for coffee and Andrews rejoices the progress they are making in strengthening their bond. Meanwhile, Villanueva expresses her wish to put an end to their companionship since she feels that Andrews doesn’t respect the work the nurse community has been doing in St. Bonaventure Hospital. She is offended by the reality that her partner hasn’t done anything to do to solve the shortage of nurses at the establishment despite being the hospital president. Villanueva’s decision makes him realize the gravity of the issues raised by the nurses.

Andrews and Villanueva reconcile after the former promises her to do everything he can to solve the concerns of the nurse community. The hospital board, however, doesn’t agree with the president’s strategies. A part of the board members believes that Andrews isn’t being ruthless with the nurses because he is dating one. In the sixth season finale, the board plans an emergency meeting to discuss Andrews’ relationship with Villanueva, which he doesn’t accept. He doesn’t want the board to interfere with his personal life negatively, especially while his relationship with the nurse is progressing well, which leads to his resignation.

When the hospital board calls for an emergency meeting concerning him, Andrews realizes that he will be asked to choose between his job and Villanueva. For him, his choice is clear. Andrews hasn’t had a partner and companion in a long time and he doesn’t want to throw away his togetherness with her. He must have realized that he can find another job easily but not another partner such as Villanueva. Since Andrews resigns, the viewers must be wondering whether we have seen the last of Hill Harper in the series. Let’s find out.

Is Hill Harper Leaving The Good Doctor?

As of yet, neither ABC nor Hill Harper has formally announced the actor’s departure from ‘The Good Doctor.’ However, there isn’t any certainty that he will return to the show’s recently greenlit seventh season. According to reports, Harper is considering running for the Senate from the state of Michigan as a Democratic candidate. If Harper moves forward with the same and becomes a candidate in the 2024 elections, the actor may not be able to continue playing Andrews in the show. Therefore, it isn’t sure whether we have seen the last of Andrews, at least for the time being.

When asked about Harper’s return to the upcoming seventh season of the series, co-showrunner Liz Friedman didn’t have a lot to reveal in a recent interview. “I have a pretty good inclination of how it’s going to go, but I do not feel certain either way,” Friedman told TVLine about the actor’s possible return. If Harper is selected as a candidate in the upcoming 2024 elections, the most we can expect from the actor may turn out to be guest appearances. Therefore, we may need to wait till the actor releases a statement concerning his possible candidacy, which can lead to his departure from the medical drama.

