Why Does Will Halstead Leave Gaffney? Why Did Nick Gehlfuss Leave Chicago Med?

The eighth season of NBC’s medical series ‘Chicago Med’ revolves around the startling changes that happen to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, especially after Jack Dayton buys the controlling interest in the hospital to promote his new business venture, “OR 2.0.” The second half of the season follows Dr. Will Halstead’s efforts to take care of his patients without letting the aforementioned changes affect their survival.

In the final two episodes of the installment, Will sets out to battle Dayton’s plans, which affects his future at the hospital he has been working for years. As Will hangs his coat at Gaffney, the viewers must be intrigued about his departure from the hospital, which also paves the way for Nick Gehlfuss’ exit from the series. Well, here’s everything you need to know about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Why Does Will Halstead Leave Gaffney?

When Will and Dr. Crockett Marcel’s patient Richard Evans dies in the middle of surgery at OR 2.0, Dr. Grace Song looks into the same in detail. She discovers that 2.0 produced different scan results before and during the operation, which led Marcel to operate on Richard incorrectly. Will realizes that 2.0’s system is nothing but a flawed mechanism that has the dangerous potency to kill the lives of more patients. Meanwhile, Jack Dayton invites a group of investors to Gaffney after turning the hospital into a private establishment to promote 2.0. He aims to showcase the operating system as the flagship product of Dayton Corporation by becoming a patient himself.

Will realizes that he cannot let Dayton promote a faulty system that kills patients. He teams up with Song to display the faults of 2.0 while Marcel operates on Dayton. They make sure that the system gives wrong instructions during the surgery so that Dayton will be forced to rework the system entirely. Since the same is Will’s idea, he resigns from Gaffney to protect Song. He asks Sharon Goodwin to accept his resignation and put all the blame on him so that Song and Marcel can remain in Gaffney to reform 2.0 and make sure that the system works in favor of the patients. He leaves Chicago and moves to Seattle to reunite with his former partner Natalie Manning.

Will’s departure from Gaffney paves the way for Nick Gehlfuss’ exit from the medical drama. Let’s find out what made the actor leave the show after eight incredible seasons.

Why Did Nick Gehlfuss Leave Chicago Med?

Nick Gehlfuss left ‘Chicago Med’ to seek more variety as an actor and perform diverse roles. “It was a difficult decision, but I felt I had taken Dr. Halstead as far as I could go with him,” Gehlfuss told People. “[Saying goodbye] is not a comfortable thing to do, but it’s part of growing, which is what I really want to do as an actor. I want to continue challenging myself — not that Chicago Med was not a challenge. I learned so much. You want to continue building your career, and an actor is definitely attracted by the variety and the versatility of the profession,” he added.

Gehlfuss is leaving the medical drama after learning a lot as an actor. “I really value my time on the show and I’m so grateful for it. I’ve learned a hell of a lot and it’s changed my life for the better. The hardest part is leaving the vast talented group of good people. I’m so proud of the work we accomplished,” he said in the same People interview. After parting ways with the medical drama, the actor is aiming to make use of the lessons he learned from performing Will to deliver impressive performances.

“I’d love to be a cowboy. I’d love to get outdoors. I love being outside. Ultimately, I want to develop new, different characters. It was a real gift to be able to explore one character for eight years. TV allows that possibility of course, and so I look forward to doing so again,” Gehlfuss told Variety about what he looks forward to in the future. Although he left the show, Gehlfuss is open to returning to the same in guest capacities if the narrative of the same demands his character Will. “Whenever it makes sense again for important moments, I’d love to don the white lab coat once again,” he added.

In the interview given to Variety, Gehlfuss also expressed his gratitude towards the fans of Will and the ‘One Chicago’ franchise. “It’s no secret, without you, we would not have jobs. One of the most important things we can give to one another is our time. So thank you all for your time and your support. I have been so flattered by the amount of people that have come up to me to say something positive about One Chicago and my work. That is the best confirmation of the contract between the audience and the storyteller. While Will Halstead is leaving, One Chicago is not. Enjoy the seasons to come!” the actor shared.

