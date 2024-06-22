Wild Cards Season 2 Starts Filming in Vancouver in August

The unlikely duo of Max Mitchell and Cole Ellis will join hands once again in August! The Cinemaholic has learned that the filming of the second season of The CW/CBC’s procedural series ‘Wild Cards’ will start in Vancouver, British Columbia, in two months. Michael Konyves, who created the show, continues to serve as the showrunner, with James Genn and Lee Rose returning as directors.

In the first season finale, Max and Cole lock horns with the con woman’s estranged husband, Olivier, who is revealed to have betrayed George, causing his imprisonment. After a series of elaborate schemes, the duo outsmarts the real mastermind and recovers a valuable artifact. The finale also teases an unresolved murder mystery, as Max unexpectedly visits Cole’s houseboat to reveal that she has discovered the identity of his brother’s killer.

Setting the stage for a new mystery in the upcoming second installment, the suspense surrounding the killer’s identity will most likely be a central plot point. Meanwhile, the “will-they-or-won’t-they” tension between Max and Ellis is expected to intensify, especially after the former unexpectedly chooses to come back to Cole despite the risk of arrest, indicating suppressed romantic feelings.

As far as the cast of the sophomore season is concerned, we can blindly expect Vanessa Morgan as Max and Giacomo Gianniotti as Cole, most likely along with Jason Priestley as George Graham, Terry Chen as Chief Li, and Karin Konoval as Commissioner Russo. Outside ‘Wild Cards,’ Morgan is known for her performances as Toni Topaz in ‘Riverdale‘ and Lyria in ‘The Shannara Chronicles.’ On the other hand, Gianniotti is recognized for playing the recurring role of Dr. Andrew DeLuca in the fan-favorite medical drama ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and Leslie Garland in ‘Murdoch Mysteries.’

Konyves, the creator of the series, also serves as a supervising producer on ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ and previously helmed ‘Bad Blood.’ The writer’s work extends beyond the boundaries of television, having penned the 2015 thriller ‘Last Knights’ and the acclaimed comedy-drama ‘Barney’s Version,’ the latter of which was nominated for the Genie Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The first season of ‘Wild Cards’ was also filmed in Vancouver, following a similar schedule between late summer and October. The schedule aligns with the current timeline and suggests an early 2025 premiere for season 2. The beautiful scenery and mild weather of British Columbia provide an ideal backdrop for the series’ blend of warm character interactions and chilling investigations. As always, Vancouver has been busy welcoming film and television crews and has hosted the filming of the thriller ‘Cold Copy‘ and ‘Shōgun‘ in recent times.

