Will Caleb and Maeve Die? Are Aaron Paul and Thandiwe Newton Leaving Westworld?

In the fourth season of HBO’s science-fiction series ‘Westworld,’ Maeve Millay and Caleb Nichols get hunted by the host version of William AKA the Man in Black. The duo teams up to find William and put an end to the threat they face. Their journey unexpectedly takes them to Delos’ new amusement park. In the third episode of season 4, Maeve and Caleb get into an administration building in the park to find William. Not only do they find him but also they walk into a trap the Man in Black has set with the host version of Charlotte Hale. So, will they die? Let’s share our thoughts! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Caleb and Maeve Die?

After entering the administration building, Caleb and Maeve search for William, only to encounter a device that emanates a particular sound. On a screen nearby, they see several individuals killing themselves upon listening to the sound. Caleb notices his daughter Frankie among the individuals, with a gun in hand. Before she kills herself, Caleb runs to her, only to realize that she is just a robot with her face. The parts of the robot’s face get separated, releasing a swarm of killer flies that attack Caleb. His cabin gets locked, which leaves him with no way to escape.

Maeve, on the other hand, confronts William. She tries to overpower him, only for the host to show his strength against her. Maeve fails to defeat William while Caleb struggles to stay alive. Since Maeve is engaged with a vicious William, it is likely impossible for her to help Caleb, especially when a swarm of flies covers him. She may not even be able to open the door of the cabinet since William is not backing off from fighting her. Thus, Caleb is expected to die. However, we may see Hale creating a copy of him as she does with William, Clementine Pennyfeather, and the Vice President.

Maeve, on the other hand, may not die. If Hale and William have wanted her dead, the latter may have welcomed her to the new park with a gunshot instead of words. Even after trapping her in the administration building, William doesn’t attempt to kill her like Caleb is left to die. Hale must have asked William to capture her instead of killing her. Thus, we may see her alive in the next episode. Since the two characters’ lives are under threat, the admirers of the show must be wondering whether Thandiwe Newton and Aaron Paul are leaving the show. Well, let’s find out.

Are Aaron Paul and Thandiwe Newton Leaving Westworld?

As of yet, neither Thandiwe Newton nor Aaron Paul has released an announcement concerning their respective supposed departures. In addition, HBO has also not released any statement regarding Newton and Paul’s possible exit. As per IMDb, both performers are part of the rest of the fourth season episodes’ cast, which indicates that they are most likely not leaving the show. The official promotional materials of the fourth season do feature several scenes that include Newton and Paul that are part of the rest of season 4 episodes.

Since Maeve is expected to stay alive, we believe that Newton will most likely continue featuring in the show. Even though Caleb is expected to die, the possibility of Hale creating his host version indicates that Paul may remain a part of the show as the host version of his original character. Hale may want the savior of humanity to be a part of her Host army while she leads them to ensure the annihilation of the human species.

