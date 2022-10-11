Will Shaunette Renée Wilson’s Dr. Mina Return to The Resident?

Shaunette Renée Wilson’s Mina Okafor is one of the brightest surgical residents to grace the OR of Chastain Park Memorial Hospital in FOX’s medical series ‘The Resident.’ Her fight against Dr. Randolph Bell and the eventual relationship with August Jeremiah “AJ/The Raptor” Austin are significant parts of the show’s narrative until its fourth season. In season 4, Mina leaves Chastain to go back to her home country Nigeria upon facing the possibility of deportation. Rather than “fighting” the deportation and resolving the visa issues, she decides to join her mother, also a doctor, in Nigeria, paving the way for Shaunette’s departure from the show. Ever since the same, admirers of the character and show have been eagerly waiting for her return. Will it materialize? Let’s find out!

Why Did Shaunette Renée Wilson Leave The Resident?

Shaunette Renée Wilson announced her departure from ‘The Resident’ in April 2021. “After deeply thoughtful reflection, I approached the producers some time ago asking to leave the show and they agreed—and gave my character a wonderful sendoff,” the actress shared through a now-unavailable tweet. “I am appreciative of them for allowing me to embody as beautiful of a soul as Dr. Mina Okafor. I would also like to thank the studio, network, cast, crew and, most of all, the wonderfully dedicated fans of The Resident for their support over the last four seasons,” the actress added.

Although Shaunette has not revealed the explicit reason behind her wish to leave the medical drama, she exited the show most likely to pursue other projects and commitments. After her departure, co-showrunner Andrew Chapman made it clear that there wasn’t any friction between Shaunette and the creative heads of the show. “We’re all completely heartbroken,” Chapman told EW. “We did not want her [Shaunette] to leave. She was so foundational to the DNA of the show. She was always so badass and a truth-teller. […] There’s no ill will at all,” he added.

After leaving the show, Shaunette joined the cast of the new ‘Indiana Jones’ movie, directed by James Mangold, and Hulu’s ‘Washington Black,’ indicating that the actress likely moved on from the medical drama for other commitments. But is there any chance we will see Shaunette’s Mina again in the FOX series? Here’s what we know.

Will Dr. Mina Return to The Resident?

As of now, neither FOX nor Shaunette Renée Wilson announced the return of the actress to ‘The Resident.’ However, according to Andrew Chapman, the return of Shaunette’s Mina is possible if the actress is up for it. “We made it super clear to Shaunette that we love her and if she decides that she wants to come back to The Resident, the door’s open,” Chapman told TV Insider. In addition, in a recent interview, co-creator Amy Holden Jones revealed that AJ may find love again, making the viewers wonder whether Mina will return to Chastain and reunite with her ex-boyfriend.

Emily VanCamp’s return to the show as Nicolette ‘Nic’ Nevin in the fifth season finale, after leaving the show earlier the same season, must have increased the curiosity of admirers who may want to see Mina’s return in the same way, at least for an episode. But, as things stand, Shaunette’s return is unlikely, especially considering that the actress hasn’t expressed her desire to return to the show. Since Shaunette is engaged with other commitments, a long-term return most likely will not materialize as well.

