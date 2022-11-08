Will There be a Case 63 Season 2?

An English adaptation of the Chilean podcast, ‘Case 63’ is a sci-fi podcast that centers upon a psychiatrist, Dr. Eliza Beatrix Knight, and her patient, Peter Roiter, who says he’s from the future. Created and written by Julio Rojas, the Spotify original’s first season premiered on October 25, 2022. Since its release, the cinematic podcast has gained praise from critics and audiences alike.

According to Vanity Fair, the podcast topped the Spotify charts in the US, UK, Canada, and Ireland just two days after its release. What stands out best is how the tale describes far-reaching concepts such as time travel with theories grounded in reality. After the mind-bending cliffhanger in the season 1 finale, fans are quite curious about the release date and other details of ‘Case 63’ season 2. Don’t worry, as we’ve got you covered.

Case 63 Season 2 Release Date

‘Case 63’ season 1 came out on Spotify on October 25, 2022, and all 10 episodes were released together. The Chilean podcast first aired in November 2020 and went on to last for three seasons. While the second season premiered a year later in 2021, the third and final season wrapped the story on October 18, 2022. On the other hand, the Brazilian version’s first season came out in July 2021, whereas the second and third seasons premiered on February 8, 2022, and November 8, 2022, respectively. Here’s everything we know so far about ‘Case 63’ season 2.

Although there hasn’t been any renewal announcement by Spotify, the cast members have expressed their eagerness to work in the second season. While speaking to Vanity Fair, Julianne Moore spoke about the possibility of season 2 and how “the plan is that it continues.” She said her experience was gratifying and wants to do it again. In addition, since the season ends on a cliffhanger and there’s so much more to be explained, it is likely that ‘Case 63’ will have a second season.

While speaking to the same outlet, the actress mentioned how the recording was completed within a few days. Besides this, it is important to note the gap of about a year between the announcement of the adaptation and its release. Considering all this information, it is likely that season 2 of the audio series will come out in early or mid-2023, following a release pattern similar to the Brazilian and Chilean versions.

Case 63 Season 2 Cast: Who can be in It?

Dr. Eliza Beatrix Knight (Julianne Moore) is a psychiatrist treating a patient, Peter Roiter (Oscar Isaac), who says that he’s come from the future to prevent Marie Baker (Zoe Winters) from boarding Flight 262. If he isn’t successful, a global catastrophe will eradicate humanity. Although the doctor is skeptical, as the story unfolds, Peter reels her in by describing future events and telling things about the doctor that nobody should ideally know. If the podcast is renewed, these characters and cast members would most likely reprise their roles. Besides these, a few new actors and their characters might appear based on how the narrative progresses.

Case 63 Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 1, after Peter convinces Eliza that he is indeed from the future and needs to immunize Marie Baker, the doctor decides to help him. She follows his instructions and carries his blood plasma to inject into Marie. However, things take a turn when she discovers that Marie is her sister’s friend. Eliza’s sister, Danny, has leukemia, and she will soon start a new treatment called plasma immunology therapy, for which Marie will be donating her plasma. Realizing that Eliza cannot deny Danny a shot at life, she asks Marie to leave and breaks the blood sample bottle.

In the next few moments, we realize that Eliza has been missing and was last seen at JFK airport. Elsewhere, Eliza is in a hospital where a police officer informs her that she was found naked in a restroom at JFK airport. At this moment, Peter or someone looking exactly like him walks in and says he’s Dr. Vincent. Confused about what’s happening around her, Eliza asks which year she is in, and the response shocks her – 2012.

The story in the potential season 2 will likely pick up from this point. Considering the mechanics of time travel are still unclear, we might understand how Eliza traveled back in 2012 while learning and the reason behind it. However, there’s a possibility that we will be left with more questions than answers because, in the Chilean version, many of the questions from seasons 1 and 2 are only answered in season 3.

