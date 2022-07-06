Will There be a Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between Sequel?

Directed by Michael Lewen, Netflix’s romantic film ‘Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between’ follows Aidan and Clare, two high school students who start to nurture a relationship upon forming a breakup pact. The couple decides to part ways ahead of commencing their college life, only to get conflicted about being separated. The film progresses through the tensions that arise between the two of them when they realize it is hard to put an end to their companionship.

Based on the eponymous novel by Jennifer E. Smith, the film received mixed to favorable reviews from critics and audiences alike, garnering praises for its intriguing narrative and performances. Since the film ends without offering a definite conclusion for Aidan and Clara’s tale, the viewers may want to know whether they should expect a sequel in the future. Let us share everything we know about the same!

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between 2 Release Date

‘Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between’ premiered worldwide on July 6, 2022, on Netflix. The streaming giant acquired the global rights of the film from Ace Entertainment in February 2022.

As far as the sequel is concerned, here’s what we know. As of yet, neither Netflix nor Ace Entertainment has greenlit the sequel of ‘Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between.’ However, the open ending of the film indicates that the sequel is indeed a possibility. Considering that the last scene of the film makes it clear that Aidan and Clare have feelings for each other, despite their breakup, the potential sequel can follow their reunion and likely long-distance relationship. The ample scope the film leaves behind to develop the characters and their lives can be seen as a sign of a possible sequel.

In addition, Netflix has a reputation for greenlighting sequels of well-performed romantic films, including ‘The Kissing Booth’ and ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,’ which further adds to the hopes of seeing a sequel of the Jordan Fisher-starrer. Since Ace Entertainment had collaborated with Netflix to release the multiple films of the ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ franchise, the two companies may join hands again to conceive the sequel of the film. If greenlit soon, we can expect the ‘Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between’ sequel to release sometime in Q3 2024 or later.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If greenlit, we can expect Jordan Fisher and Talia Ryder to appear in the sequel as Aidan and Clare respectively. Ayo Edebiri (Stella), Nico Hiraga (Scotty), Djouliet Amara (Tess), Jennifer Robertson (Nancy), Patrick Sabongui (Steve), Julia Benson (Claudia), Dalias Blake (Rick), and Eva Day (Riley) may join them as well. We can expect numerous new additions to the cast of the potential sequel as well.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between 2 Plot: What can it be About?

‘Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between’ ends with Aidan and Clare celebrating their last day as a couple together. Aiden plans several events that have a significant place in their relationship for the day, which makes the duo realize that they have feelings for each other. They reveal the same to each other, only to confront the inevitable separation. Clare convinces Aidan that she doesn’t want to repeat the mistakes her parents made. Aidan goes to Los Angeles to build a career as a musician while Clare joins Dartmouth College. After a break, they meet again, without being able to completely move on from each other.

If greenlit, the sequel may follow Aidan and Clare’s possible reunion. They may realize that their relationship is stronger than a breakup pact. For the sake of their strong bond, they may start nurturing a long-distance relationship. Stella and Tess may get together formally. If Aidan and Clare may not get back together right away, we may see them date other people, which may make them understand that they are irreplaceable in each other’s life.

