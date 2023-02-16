Wolf Pack Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

A Jeff Davis creation, the Paramount+ supernatural teen-drama series ‘Wolf Pack’ tells the story of teenagers who discover their destinies are interconnected through the wolf blood coursing through their veins. Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan Briggs (Tyler Lawrence Gray) were born as werewolves. When their adoptive father, Garrett Briggs (Rodrigo Santoro), found them, they were in their wolf forms but changed into human children soon after. In contrast, Everett Lang (Armani Jackson) and Blake Navarro (Bella Shepard) were bitten by what they believe is Harlan and Luna’s biological father.

In episode 4, ‘Fear and Pain,’ Garett decides to join the task force headed by Kristin Ramsey (Sarah Michelle Gellar) as he has certain realizations. The four teenagers discover that they are connected in a multitude of ways. Meanwhile, Austin’s (Rio Mangini) encounter with the werewolf has left him traumatized, and Luna helps him deal with it. Here is everything you might want to know about the ending of ‘Wolf Pack’ episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Wolf Pack Episode 4 Recap

‘Wolf Pack’s fourth episode begins where episode 3 left off, with the discovery of silver bullets In the Biggs household. Luna and Harlan confront their adoptive father about the bullets made out of silver they found in the stable. Garett isn’t entirely sure whether the silver bullets will have any effect on the supernatural creatures. Throughout the episode, Luna recalls the past — the night when she started to transform into a werewolf for the first time in years.

Luna used to have a horse named Thunder. During one full moon, she walked into the stable and faced the horse, which suddenly became violent and kicked her, prompting the wolf within Luna to manifest and kill the horse. That’s how Garrett found her and knew he would have to face his children’s biological father someday. It is revealed that Garrett told Prisha the truth about Luna and Harlan.

Meanwhile, since the incident on the highway, Austin has been unable to sleep. He tells Ramsay that he saw a seven-foot monster that day, but the LAFD officer gently dismisses it as the effect of his trauma. At school, Austin approaches Luna and asks her to draw the monster from the description, and Luna, who is romantically interested in the boy, agrees to do so.

When their teacher announces a surprise test, Everett has an anxiety attack. Because of the connection he shares with the other three, they have a similar experience. A frustrated Harlan proceeds to slam Everett against the washroom mirror, and all of them notice fangs are suddenly protruding out of his mouth. They are gone as soon as they had come, leaving all of them disturbed. Everyone except Luna agrees that they should stay away from each other.

As the investigation continues, Ramsey visits the spot where Connor vanished and sees a dying ram. The injuries on the animal have a similar pattern to the massive scratches on Garrett’s car. Garrett goes to meet Ramsey and convinces her to let him join her team by correctly figuring out that Ramsey believes the fire has a second origin point.

Wolf Pack Episode 4 Ending: Is Someone Hunting the Werewolf?

The world-building in ‘Wolf Pack’ has barely begun, but if ‘Teen Wolf,’ the other werewolf-related show Davis created, is any indication, ‘Wolf Pack’ might end up having complex lore. In this episode, Garrett implies that someone is hunting the werewolf, and it is that person who started the fire. If this is true, this person can potentially be a hunter. This person must have known that the werewolf was slumbering in the forest, and the only way to wake him was to start a fire.

The four protagonists learn additional aspects about themselves in this episode. While working at a parking area, Blake momentarily loses her brother. She lets out a scream which she later discovers is a howl. It draws her three packmates to her position, and Everett arrives with Blake’s brother in his arms. Blake discovers that her brother is holding something in his hand and realizes it’s wolf hair.

The teenagers conclude that the werewolf was in the parking lot, stalking Blake. If the hunter theory does prove to be true, they can come after the four young werewolves as well, if they are not already. The fire in Los Angeles has caused immense damage to the local environment and economy, and people have lost their lives. Evidently, these people will not stop until they get what they want.

Where is Connor?

Connor’s disappearance is mentioned multiple times in this episode. His body hasn’t been found, but Austin believes he is dead. Toward the end of the episode, the werewolf drags the body of officer Trent Miller to its layer in the dilapidated tower shown in the previous episode and throws it in a pile of bodies. Connor doesn’t seem to be among them. So, there is a legitimate chance for him to still be alive.

Like Everett and Blake, Connor was bitten during the attack. But the aftereffect of the bite manifests in him differently from the others. Perhaps, there is a second werewolf that bit Connor. It’s also possible that he was attacked by something unique — still a supernatural creature but not necessarily a werewolf. As mentioned earlier, the world-building for this show is only at its beginning stage. We will get a better idea about it by the time the first season ends.

