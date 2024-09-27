Wolfs: Is Hotel Delon a Real Hotel in New York City?

Apple TV+’s action–comedy film ‘Wolfs’ begins with George Clooney’s fixer character arriving at Hotel Delon to help Margaret deal with a “mess” she created with a young man called the “Kid.” While the veteran “takes care” of the predicament, Brad Pitt’s fixer character arrives in the same room to be involved in the assignment. Hotel Delon sets the stage for the birth of their partnership, which nearly kills them. Whatever happens inside the establishment’s walls turns their and Margaret’s lives around. The realistic treatment of the movie may convince us that the hotel is real. Well, the answer is a bit tricky!

Four Seasons Stands in for Hotel Delon in Wolfs

Hotel Delon is a fictional establishment in New York City created for ‘Wolfs.’ There aren’t any hotels with similar names in the region. The building we see in the action comedy is the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown, a five-star hotel located at 27 Barclay Street in Tribeca, Manhattan. In the film’s opening scenes, George Clooney’s character parks his car near the New York University building at 21 Barclay Street. Hotel Delon’s parking garage is the setting of a significant scene in which the two unnamed fixers learn that the Kid is actually alive. However, in reality, this parking lot belongs to Icon Parking Systems, right next to the NYU building, without any connection with the Four Seasons.

The real-life hotel, also known as 30 Park Place, is one of the tallest residential skyscrapers in Manhattan. The establishment boasts nearly two hundred rooms and suites. The admirers of Hotel Delon who wish to cherish cozy accommodation can drop by the Four Seasons and book one of the several luxury suites they offer, mainly Empire, Metropolis, Tribeca, Gotham Terrace, and Oculus. One of the major attractions of the Four Seasons is the celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck’s first NYC restaurant, CUT. Even though the exterior of Hotel Delon belongs to the Four Seasons, the same cannot be said for Margaret’s particular room.

While the film was principally shot on location in New York City, the production department also utilized locations in Santa Clarita in Los Angeles County. Since a lengthy part of the movie is set in Margaret’s room, the crew might have set it up using sets on soundstages for the shoot that lasted around seventy days. Considering the lack of space inside conventional hotel rooms and the rates of suites in a luxury hotel like the Four Seasons, utilizing a production facility might have been a cost-effective choice, explaining why the film was also shot in Los Angeles County rather than only in New York City.

In the action-comedy movie, Pamela “Pam” Dowd-Herdry owns Hotel Delon. She is particularly concerned about her establishment becoming infamous for the Kid’s supposed death. This concern can be rooted in the reality behind several hotels across the country, which were or are known for violent crimes or shocking deaths. Cecil Hotel’s notoriety after Elisa Lam’s mysterious death is one example.

