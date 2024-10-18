Is Amy Based on a Real Runaway? What Happened to Monique Hoyt?

Netflix’s crime drama film ‘Woman of the Hour’ chronicles the murders and other offenses committed by Rodney Alcala, a serial killer known as the Dating Game Killer. One of the individuals he targets is Amy, a teenage runaway who doesn’t have a place to live. He lures her into his trap by introducing himself as a photographer. She becomes flattered and agrees to join him when he asks her about modeling for him. Rodney takes her to a secluded mountainous region and rapes her. Realizing that she is held captive by a criminal, Amy pretends that she doesn’t want to escape from him and gains his trust, only to run away when she eventually gets an opportunity!

Amy is Based on a Hitchhiker Named Monique Hoyt

Ian McDonald, the screenwriter of ‘Woman of the Hour,’ created Amy based on Monique Hoyt, a fifteen-year-old hitchhiker who met Rodney Alcala in Pasadena, California. Even though the fictionalized character meets the serial killer on Valentine’s Day in the thriller film, the real-life encounter occurred on February 13, 1979. After introducing himself as a photographer and asking her interest in modeling for him, the murderer took Hoyt to his house first rather than taking her to the hills as the crime thriller depicts. As per reports, Rodney sexually assaulted her while they stayed overnight at the place. The next day, he took her to Banning in Riverside County, California.

According to Stella Sands’ non-fiction book ‘The Dating Game Killer: The True Story of a TV Dating Show, a Violent Sociopath, and a Series of Brutal Murders,’ Rodney and Hoyt ended up in a mountainous region, where he took her naked pictures. Sands’ true crime account further adds that the serial killer bashed the girl’s head and made her unconscious, only to rape her when she was awake. The murderer reportedly sodomized Hoyt and choked her when she started screaming. Hoyt lost consciousness again, and when she woke up, she requested him not to reveal what he did to her to anybody. She pretended she wanted to stay with him to gain his trust and asked him whether they could go to his house.

The crime thriller depicts what happened next. Hoyt escaped from Rodney when he stopped at a gas station and went to the restroom. Instead of going to a café, she ran to a nearby motel and revealed what happened to her to the people there. In the film, the police officers capture the serial killer after Amy calls for them. However, in reality, the murderer drove away from the gas station by the time the officials appeared. Hoyt was taken to a police station, where she was given six photographs to identify her rapist based on the descriptions she had given to the officials. The teenager identified Rodney, paving the way for his arrest from his house.

Rodney Alcala Was Found Guilty of Raping Monique Hoyt

After his arrest, Rodney Alcala was interrogated by the police. He confessed to raping Monique Hoyt after stuffing her shirt in her mouth to silence her. The rapist was charged with rape and assault of the teenager with the intent to commit great bodily harm. However, the serial killer’s mother was able to bail him out soon. In October 1979, when the case reached the court, Hoyt failed to appear before a judge, only for the latter to order a psychiatric evaluation for the survivor. The case went to trial again in September 1980. By then, Rodney was on death row for murdering the twelve-year-old Robin Christine Samsoe.

The short trial ended with a guilty verdict for Rodney, who was sentenced to nine years in prison for raping Hoyt. The prosecutors presented this conviction during the other trials of the serial killer. In one instance, the teenager’s father appeared before the court on behalf of his daughter, stating that she was “still so traumatized that she couldn’t bring herself to come to court,” as per Stella Sands’ ‘The Dating Game Killer.’

Monique Hoyt Chose to Lead a Private Life After Her Tragic Encounter With Rodney Alcala

After her near-death experience in 1979, Monique Hoyt has been leading a private life, away from the press and the spotlight. However, when Rodney Alcala was being tried again in 2010, she testified against him, which was possibly her only public appearance after the fateful Valentine’s Day of 1979. At the age of forty-six, the soft-spoken woman recollected how the serial killer raped her before a jury. She was visibly unsettled and needed a police officer beside her seemingly to feel safe. Hoyt also kept a hand on her forehead to avoid seeing Rodney. The murderer, who was representing himself during the trial, asked her whether she remembered him apologizing to her while they were in his car.

Hoyt responded that the apology was “meaningless” and “fake.” The survivor also called out Rodney for writing “outrageous tales” about her in his book ‘You, the Jury,’ which was published in 1994. After the trial, Hoyt returned to her private life and has remained away from the spotlight the rapist and serial killer had received before and after his death. The courage she displayed by facing Rodney and testifying against him yielded results. The particular trial ended with him being sentenced to death for the third time. The prosecution commended her bravery, stating, “She showed up and put the nail in Rodney’s coffin.”

