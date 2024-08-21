Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War: True Story, Explained

‘Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War’ is a gritty Netflix docudrama vividly retelling the saga of crime, politics, and revenge between lawman Wyatt Earp and Cowboy gang leader Ike Clanton in the Old West. Transporting us to 1880s Arizona and into the silver mining town of Tombstone, the show follows both lawmen and gangsters as they fight not just for power but also public sentiment. At the center of the conflict is Deputy Marshal Wyatt Earp, squaring off against Ike Clanton, leader of the Cowboy gang. Despite spanning six episodes, the personal, economic, and political factors influencing the feud ensure that the series maintains a brisk pace, warranting further investigation into the chain of events.

Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War Gives Personal Perspective to His Legendary Exploits

The Netflix docu-series ‘Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War’ expands upon the story of Wyatt Earp beyond his involvement in the famous shootout at the O.K. Corral. It narrates a personal story, immersing us in the life of the reticent lawman. It tracks his journey from a rough but effective dealer of justice to the vengeful vigilante who divided the nation. However, within the focused scope of the series, further details about the depicted figures and certain details remain uncovered.

Prior to his appearance in the bustling mining town of Tombstone, Earp’s life was marked by wanderings across the frontier, brushes with the law – both as an enforcer and as a suspect – and the development of the skills and reputation that would later define him. Wyatt was the fourth of eight children, and his family moved west in search of greater opportunities. The devastating punches he threw to humorous effect in the docu drama’s depiction were honed as a 20-year-old working learning boxing while working in Wyoming in 1868. He was hired to grade track the railhead of the Union Pacific Railroad and also began delving into gambling on the side. He rejoined his family in Lamar, Missouri, and was appointed as a constable of the township once his war veteran father, Nicholas, retired.

Wyatt’s life up to this point was largely on the straight and narrow, but a singular event seemed to throw it out of balance. In 1870, he married Urilla Sutherland and bought a plot of land on which to build a house and start his own family. She passed away in the same year due to complications in childbirth, leading an undoubtedly grieving Wyatt to sell his prospective house and leave town. For the next few years, he seemed to undertake a number of unscrupulous activities, including gambling, drinking, and spending time at brothels, even leading to his arrest for his involvement with sex workers.

Wyatt Earp’s Return to Law Enforcement

Wyatt’s life took a hopeful turn in 1874 when he helped a policeman in Wichita, Kansas, catch a horse thief and received public acclaim for it. Once again, when working as a lawman, Wyatt began to make a name for himself when it came to keeping the Cowboys in line. After a physical altercation with a politically connected figure, he traveled to Dodge City, Kansas, following his older and lesser-known brother, James Earp. He did well as a lawman in the city, even traveling to Texas and tracking down “Dirty Dave” Rudabaugh. This is where he met Doc Holliday, who saved his life during a tussle and would go on to become his closest friend.

When his elder brother Virgil informs the family of a large silver strike in Tombstone, Wyatt, James, and Morgan join him in the Arizona town. They arrived too late to profit from the silver rush. Wyatt initially sought business opportunities in the town, including a stake in a local saloon, but soon found himself drawn back into security work due to the town’s lawlessness. He was initially hired by Wells Fargo as a shotgun messenger to secure their stagecoaches as they transported strongboxes carrying valuable cargo. However, when Virgil became deputy sheriff of Pima County, he appointed Wyatt as his deputy, restarting his days as a lawman.

Relevant and Interesting Details Not Covered in the Docu-Series

The Earps’ rivalry with the Cowboys is comprehensively documented in ‘Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War.’ However, there are several details that were left out of the docu-series, likely owing to storytelling restraints. The Earp Vendetta Ride did include James Earp as well as the younger brother Warren, but their involvement is not covered in the docudrama. Warren had been at the Earp family home in Colton, California when the O.K. Corral shooting took place. After Virgil was shot, Warren traveled to Tombstone to stand by his brothers and was deputized by Wyatt, who took on Virgil’s role of deputy marshal.

An event portrayed with a slight alteration in the Netflix series was Sheriff Johnny Behan’s attempt to stop Wyatt’s posse. When Judge Charles Meyer sent a telegram to Behan to arrest Wyatt and his men, the manager of the telegraph office showed the message to Wyatt first, as they were friends. He agreed to hold on to the message and deliver it after they had left town. However, Johnny Behan had already gathered his own posse in anticipation and approached Wyatt and his heavily armed men as they were leaving town. The sheriff told Wyatt that he wanted to see him, to which the vengeful lawman replied, “Johnny, if you’re not careful, you’ll see me once too often.” The group rode away without incident but later reports in the press would state that Earp’s group had drawn their weapons on Behan and resisted arrest.

