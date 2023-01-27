You People Soundtrack: Where to Listen to Its Songs?

Co-written and directed by Kenya Barris (‘Black-ish’), ‘You People’ is a Netflix romantic comedy film. The plot revolves around the relationship between Ezra Cohen (Jonah Hill), a white Jewish man, and Amira Mohammed (Lauren London), a black Muslim woman, and how their immediate family reacts to the said relationship. Ezra grew up loving black culture and music, and at the start of the film, he turned from a finance bro to a podcaster. Music plays an important role in the narrative of ‘You People.’ If you are wondering where you can listen to the songs listed in the Netflix film’s soundtrack, we got you covered.

Where to Listen to the Songs in You People Soundtrack?

‘You People’ features tracks performed by Lil Wayne, Nipsey Hussle, Meek Mill, and Ice-T, to name a few. The soundtrack also contains performances by Brittany Howard, Childish Gambino, Kota The Friend, and Jay-Z. Here is the list of songs available on the ‘You People’ soundtrack.

1. Chitty Bang

“Chitty Bang” is a track listed in ‘Shape Up,’ the third studio album by Leikeli47. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

2. Magic

A part of Vince Staples’ fifth studio album, ‘Ramona Park Broke My Heart’ (2022), “Magic” has the featured performance by Mustard. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

3. Gold Fronts

“Gold Fronts,” featuring Lil Wayne, is a non-album single from Fousheé, released in 2021. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

4. Last Time That I Checc’d

Performed by Nipsey Hussle and featuring YG, “Last Time That I Checc’d” is part of the 2016 studio album ‘Victory Lap.’ You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

5. Comfortable

“Comfortable” is a track from Gogo Morrow’s 2022 album ‘Ready.’ You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

6. The Payback

“The Payback” is a song from the 1973 album of the same name by James Brown. ’ You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

7. Classic

“Classic,” featuring Swizz Beatz and Jeremih, originally came out as part of Meek Mill’s 2015 album, ‘Dreams Worth More Than Money.’ You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

8. Pomegranate

A song by Kota The Friend, “Pomegranate” appears in the rapper’s 2021 album ‘Lyrics to Go Vol.2.’ You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

9. Stay High

“Stay High” is a track by Brittany Howard and Childish Gambino appearing in the 2019 album, ‘Jaime.’ You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

10. Best Part

Featuring H.E.R., Daniel Caesar’s “Best Part” was released as part of the singer’s debut studio album ‘Freudian’ in 2017. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

11. Ordinary People

A version of John Legend and will.i.am’s “Ordinary People” appears in the ‘You People.’ You can find the original song here on Spotify and iTunes.

12. 6 ‘N The Mornin’

Ice T’s “6 ‘n the Mornin’” appears in the rapper’s debut studio album in 1987. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

13. Free Your Mind

Amnesty’s “Free Your Mind” appears in his 2007 namesake album. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

14. 64 Years

“64 Years,” a track performed by Bekon, also appears in the ‘You People’ soundtrack.

15. Hood Took Me Under

Compton’s Most Wanted’s “Hood Took Me Under” appears in the group’s 1992 album, Music to Driveby. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

16. N[expletive]s in Paris

The song is from Jay-Z and Kanye West’s 2011 collaborative album ‘Watch the Throne.’ You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

17. Rise Up

“Rise Up” appears in Andra Day’s debut studio album ‘Cheers to the Fall,’ which came out in 2015. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

18. Calm Relax

“Calm Relax” is a track by ‎Eric V. Hachikian. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

19. CussWords

“CussWords” is a track from the 1988 album’ Life Is…Too Short’ from Too Short. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

20. All I Do Is Win

“All I Do Is Win” is a track from DJ Khaled’s 2010 album ‘Victory,’ featuring T-Pain, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

21. Tonite

“Tonite” is a track from DJ Quik’s debut studio album ‘Quik Is the Name,’ released in 1991. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

22. Honest

Performed by Rocco, “Honest” is a track released in 2021 as part of the album of the same name. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

23. Drop It Like It’s Hot

Included in ‘Snoop Dogg R&G (Rhythm & Gangsta): The Masterpiece,’ ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ is a 2004 track by Snoop Dogg, featuring Pharrell Williams. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

24. Smack a Bitch

Rico’s Nasty’s “Smack a Bitch” from her 2020 album Nightmare Vacation is also part of the ‘You People’ soundtrack. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

25. Popstar

DJ Khaled’s “Popstar” from his 2021 album ‘Khaled Khaled,’ featuring Drake is part of the soundtrack. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

26. Moon River

“Moon River,” by Frank Ocean from his 2018 namesake album is also part of the soundtrack. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

27. Dr. Music

“Dr. Music” by Family Underground was originally released as part of the 2010 album ‘Once in a Lifetime.’ You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

28. Where Did the Day Go

Wet’s “Where Did the Day Go” was released in 2022 as part of the album ‘Letter Blue (Reprise).’ . You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

29. Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Babe

“Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Babe,” by Barry White came out in 1974 as part of the album ‘Can’t Get Enough.’ You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

30. Trauma Baby

“Trauma Baby” by Malcolm Mays, released in 2022 as part of the album ‘Red Flags,’ is in the ‘You People soundtrack. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

31. Stay High

“Stay High” by Brittany Howard was originally released in 2019 as part of the album ‘Jaime.’ You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

