Zoë Kravitz and Thomasin McKenzie’s Self-Portrait Scheduled to Begin Filming Later This Year

The filming of Zoë Kravitz and Thomasin McKenzie-starrer ‘Self-Portrait’ is scheduled to begin filming in Brooklyn later this year in December. Based on Rachel Lyon’s 2018 novel ‘Self-Portrait with Boy,’ the horror film revolves around Lu Rile, a grieving photographer, who shifts to a rundown artists’ warehouse in Brooklyn in the 1990s. There, she ends up forming a friendship with Katherine, an accomplished painter who resides downstairs. When both women suffer devastating losses, Lu creates a disturbing image in one of her self-portraits. As they grapple with grief, their bond deepens but they also begin to encounter a demonic presence that wants to destroy their lives.

The film is helmed by Mona Fastvold, who also adapted the novel along with Brady Corbet. The duo previously collaborated on several films, including the 2014 drama ‘The Sleepwalker,’ the 2015 historical drama ‘The Childhood of a Leader,’ and the 2018 musical drama ‘Vox Lux.’ The two are also working together in the upcoming film ‘The Brutalist,’ starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, and Guy Pearce. Fastvold’s other directorial credits include Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby-starrer drama film ‘The World to Come.’

McKenzie stars in the movie as Lu Rile while Kravitz essays the role of Katherine. The rest of the cast is yet to be unveiled. McKenzie is recognized for her roles as Elsa Korr in ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ Mary in ‘True History of the Kelly Gang,’ Eloise “Ellie” Turner in ‘Last Night in Soho,’ and Lola in ‘The Power of the Dog.’ She is currently gearing up for the release of William Oldroyd’s psychological thriller ‘Eileen,’ in which she stars alongside Anne Hathaway.

Kravitz was last seen in ‘The Batman’ as Selina Kyle/Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson. She is also known for her performances as Toast the Knowing in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ Leta Lestrange in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,’ Angela Childs in ‘Kimi,’ and Mary Jane in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.’ The actress made her mark on television as well with her portrayal of Bonnie Carlson in HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies’ and Rob Brooks in Hulu’s ‘High Fidelity.’

‘Self-Portrait’ is produced by Picture Films and Topic Studios. The producers include Margot Hand and John Lyons. Hand previously produced the films ‘Brittany Runs a Marathon,’ ‘Passing,’ and ‘The People We Hate at the Wedding.’ Although the filming of the project is scheduled, the same will depend on the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Considering that the actors’ strike is ongoing, the production will begin in Brooklyn only after the strike is over.

