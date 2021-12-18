1883 Episode 1 Release Date, Time, Cast and Spoilers

A prequel to ‘Yellowstone,’ Paramount+’s Western series ‘1883’ follows the Dutton family, who flees to Montana from poverty-ridden Texas. In search of fortune and better living conditions, the family travel through the Great Plains. Created by Taylor Sheridan, the series progresses through the family’s journey through the untamed West and the struggles they face in order to set up their home. Upon much anticipation, the drama series is finally premiering soon. If you are curious to know what’s in store for the first episode of the show, you have come to the right place!

1883 Episode 1 Release Date

‘1883’ episode 1 is all set to land on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. The first episode will also air on Paramount Network on the aforementioned date at 9:04 pm ET. The first season is expected to comprise 10 episodes with an approximate 1-hour duration each. Fresh episodes of the show will release on the streaming platform on a weekly basis, every Sunday.

Where to Watch 1883 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘1883’ episode 1 by tuning to Paramount Network at the aforementioned date and time. If you wish to watch the show online, you can do so by logging onto Paramount+ for an early viewing of the episode at the above-mentioned date and time. If you have a cable login, you can watch the episode live on the Paramount Network website and the official Paramount app as well. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the episode on Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Philo TV, and Youtube TV. You can also watch the episode on-demand on Amazon Prime Video.

1883 Episode 1 Spoilers

The first episode of ‘1883,’ titled ‘1883,’ will begin with the Dutton Family’s westward journey. James Dutton will arrive in Texas to prepare with his family to make their way through the Great Plains. Upon suffering a hard time in Texas, the Dutton family will try their best to find an opportunity to set up their home and security in the plains of the West.

The episode is expected to depict the predicaments of the family in detail as poverty threatens them on their Texas soil. With a tiring expedition ahead of him and his family, James may try to know the people that will accompany him and the challenges he is expected to face. As you are eagerly waiting for the premiere episode to release, watch the trailer of season 1 here!

1883 Cast

The series features an incredible ensemble cast that includes Sam Elliott (Shea Brennan), Tim McGraw (James Dutton), Faith Hill (Margaret Dutton), Isabel May (Elsa), LaMonica Garrett (Thomas), Marc Rissmann (Josef), and Eric Nelsen (Ennis). James Landry Hébert (Wade), Billy Bob Thornton (Marshal Jim Courtright), Gratiela Brancusi (Noemi), Audie Rick (John Dutton Sr.), Anna Fiamora (Risa), Jayden Hamilton (a German emigrant), and Amanda Jaros (Alina) feature in prominent roles as well. Tom Hanks features in a guest appearance as General George Meade.

Jordan Walker Ross (Mikel), Andrew Heideman (a Russian emigrant), Konstantin Melikhov (Klaus), Eric Bear (Daniel), Josef Bette (Ravi), Noah Le Gros (Colton), and Stephanie Nur (Melodi) also appear in significant roles.

Read More: Where Was Yellowstone Prequel 1883 Filmed?