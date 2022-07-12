7 Movies Like The Sea Beast You Must See

‘The Sea Beast’ is an animated adventure movie that follows a monster-hunting ship as it roams the treacherous waters infested by monstrous creatures. Their purpose is to kill a fearsome beast of the sea but unknown to the crew, a little girl by the name of Maisie Brumble has sneaked on the ship. She forms an unlikely friendship with Jacob Holland, the son of the captain and a sharp sea monster hunter in his own right.

High on the action but not sacrificing the heart, ‘The Sea Beast’ has something for viewers of all ages. While on the surface a movie about some adventurers’ quest to take down a monster, viewers have also noted going deeper that themes like imperialism are also addressed. If you were taken in by ‘The Sea Beast’, here are movies we have compiled that might interest you further. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘The Sea Beast’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Young Detective Dee: Rise of the Sea Dragon (2013)

‘Young Detective Dee: Rise of the Sea Dragon’ is about the title character figuring out the motives of a sea attack carried out by a malicious sea creature on the Chinese fleet. Part of the Detective Dee series, the 2013 movie delivers a high dose of action, both on the land and on water. The Chinese movie is similar to ‘The Sea Beast’ in featuring a quest to hunt down a monster that lies in the water. Taking place in ancient China, the movie is a detective story but with elements of seafaring added in.

6. Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2003)

Getting back to animated waters, ‘Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas’ is a swashbuckling adventure on the high seas. Borrowing from the classic ‘One Thousand and One Nights’ tales, the movie follows Sinbad as he attempts to take back from Eris the Book of Peace. Along the way, he also has to contend with his love for Marina, who is the fiancée of his once-best friend Proteus.

The 2003 movie shares with ‘The Sea Beast’ in featuring lots of action onboard ships and on the water. While ‘The Sea Beast’ has monsters in it, ‘Sinbad’ embraces mythology and has a score of sea creatures.

5. Pocahontas (1995)

While ‘The Sea Beast’ can be enjoyed as a fun action movie, it has also surprised viewers with its takes on the themes of colonialism. Another animated movie that deals with similar themes is ‘Pocahontas’.

‘Pocahontas’ recounts the real-life tale of its title character, though with major changes. It shows Pocahontas and her Powhatan people dealing with the English settlers that have arrived on the American coast. Meanwhile, she also falls in love with the English captain John Smith. Like ‘The Sea Beast’, the 1995 Disney movie makes time for its protagonists to see the human side of their supposed enemy.

4. Luca (2021)

‘Luca’ is a Pixar movie set on the Italian Riveria. It follows the young character of Luca, who is a sea monster but can assume the form of a human. The movie traces his coming-of-age journey with the help of his friend Alberto. Though ‘Luca’ doesn’t feature any battles atop ships, ‘The Sea Beast’ and the Pixar movie share a seaside locale as well as monsters, though they are of a gentle variety in the former’s case. Go for ‘Luca’ if something more comedic and yet still emotionally powerful is to your taste.

3. Treasure Planet (2002)

Adapted from the classic Robert Louis Stevenson novel Treasure Island, ‘Treasure Planet’ gives a sci-fi twist to the story. It centers on Jim Hawkins, a brashly young man who still holds in his heart dreams of the mythical Treasure Planet he read about as a kid. When he chances upon the map that leads to the planet itself, his adventure begins. Although ‘Treasure Planet’ trades the seas for the vastness of space, the ships still remain. The 2002 animated movie and ‘The Sea Beast’ both feature action sequences on ships on an epic scale. There’s a common thread of a sense of adventure too, as the protagonists in both movies long for it.

2. Moana (2016)

‘The Sea Beast’ is director Chris Williams’ solo debut, but he has worked in a co-director capacity before. One of the movies he did before is ‘Moana’, the 2016 Disney yarn about a young girl of the same name who must undertake a journey across the ocean to save her village. Inspired by Polynesian myths, ‘Moana’ also chronicles the colorful characters she encounters along the way, not least among them Maui, a strong demigod. Aside from both being directed by Williams, ‘Moana’ and ‘The Sea Beast’ both showcase journeys across the ocean and feature young girls front-and-center.

1. Moby Dick (1956)

One of the most famous stories about monsters that dwell in the sea, ‘Moby Dick’ is a classic novel that has had many adaptations. One of them, a silent movie released in 1926, is also named ‘The Sea Beast’. Out of all the adaptations, the 1956 version has the best pedigree both behind and in front of the camera. It stars Oscar winner Gregory Peck and is directed by renowned director John Huston, with a screenplay co-written by Huston and acclaimed novelist Ray Bradbury.

Inspiration of the Moby Dick tale is clear to see in ‘The Sea Beast’, with its story of a captain hunting down an elusive sea monster on his last voyage. See the 1956 movie if you want something more adult.

