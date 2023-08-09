8 Reality Shows Like Zombieverse You Must See

Ensnared in a deadly turn of events, ‘Zombieverse’ follows ten distinct personalities who gather to take part in a reality dating show. However, an unlikely turn of events turns a dating show into a fight for survival. The unsuspecting group is unwittingly embroiled in a zombie outbreak across Seoul. To get to safety and protect themselves from the undead, the individuals start travelling together and finish escape-related tasks. However, the zombie apocalypse continues to raise the stakes and leave the contestants wondering if their end is nigh. The Netflix half-drama and half-reality entertainment show features several comical ups and downs that make the setting more gripping.

With Lee Si-young, Park Na-Rae, Tsuki, Dex, and DinDin, ‘Zombieverse’ features the comical trepidations of a group that tries to elude their predicament by fleeing to the countryside. However, the rag-tag group of singers, comedians, and television personalities must do more than run and hide to escape the danger. So, if the unflinching anticipation and high-intensity entertainment appealed to you, then here’s a list of similar reality shows. You can watch several of these reality shows, like ‘Zombieverse’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Busted (2018-2021)

Amateur detectives take the lead on a mystery in ‘Busted.’ Created by Cho Hyo-jin, Kim Joo-hyung, and Go Min-seok, this Netflix entertainment show features seven sleuths who are unexpectedly caught in the murder of M. As the bumbling band of detectives tries to unravel the intricacies of the mystery, they find abundant secrets that threaten to ruin everything.

With Yoo Jae-Suk, Lee Kwang-Soo, Park Min-Young, Ahn Jae-Wook, and others, ‘Busted’ features the same riveting themes that kept viewers on the hook in ‘Zombieverse.’ So, if you enjoyed the misadventures of an unlikely team in ‘Zombieverse,’ then you’ll find this mismatched group of detectives solving a mystery equally entertaining.

7. New World (2021)

If ‘Zombieverse’ hints at the end of the world, then ‘New World’ simulates a brand new one. The reality show created by Cho Hyo-Jin and Go Min-Seok revolves around an imaginary simulation brought to life. The show follows celebrities Lee Seung-Gi, Eun Ji-Won, Kim Hee-Chul, Jo B0-Ah, Park Na-Rae, and Exo’s Kai in a utopic virtual island that promises the start of something new.

However, before the celebrities can indulge in the fruits of the island, they find themselves dueling several unprecedented situations. As the group tries to complete the tasks by using logic and abilities, they find that the stuff of fairy tales is nothing but mysterious havoc. Just as the celebrities battle the bloody gore of zombies in ‘Zombieverse,’ ‘New World’ also features a gripping mystery that makes for bizarre and delightful viewing.

6. Great Escape (2018-2021)

Featuring a group that throws caution to the wind, ‘The Great Escape’ follows the capricious ludicrousy of a team of celebrities who must solve puzzles in order to get out of large-scale escape rooms. Created by Jung Jong-yeon, the series features Kang Ho-dong, Kim Jong-min, Shindong, Yoo Byung-Jae, Kim Dong-Hyun, and P.O.

As the group tries to use their skill and conscientious abilities to ward off zombies and ghosts, they realize that escaping each challenge may not be so easy. So, if you enjoyed watching ‘Zombieverse’ for the group effort that decides to go head first into a battle with the army of the undead, then you’ll find this entertainment show equally engrossing.

5. The Zone: Survival Mission (2022-)

Like the coveted celebrities who become central to the survival of humankind, ‘The Zone: Survival Mission’ also features a trio who shoulders the responsibility of mankind’s continuity. Starring variety veterans Yoo Jae-Suk, Lee Kwang-Soo, and SNSD’s Yuri, the half-drama and half-entertainment show follows three members who are put into eight disaster simulations where they must use their wit and abilities to survive for four hours.

The Disney reality show features the same quest for survival that pits famous personalities against ravenous zombies. So, if you enjoyed the drama and comedy that follows the great escape in ‘Zombierverse,’ then you’ll find the unscripted comedy of this show equally hilarious.

4. Reality Z (2020)

Like the simpleton group who find themselves amidst a plethora of hungry zombies, ‘Reality Z,’ created by Cláudio Torres, also follows a group of reality show contestants who have to use their skills and abilities to escape the bite of the undead. As the apocalypse unfolds in Rio de Janeiro, the contestants hunker down in a television studio and try to plan and plot their next moves. Much like the chaotic rage that envelops the unsuspecting candidates of a dating show in horror and drama, ‘Reality Z’ also features the gluttony that leaves individuals fending for themselves.

3. Fight of the Living Dead (2015-2017)

Like ‘Zombieverse,’ ‘Fight of the Living Dead’ also features the catastrophe surrounding oblivious individuals. When a group of YouTube celebrities and Vine stars heedlessly enter a Los Angeles hospital, they find that they must face off against zombies to survive. After a company releases zombies following an experiment, the celebrities try to use their instincts and gaming skills to battle zombies. Created by Kevin Abrams and Chris Hall, ‘Fight of the Living Dead’ also features the entrapment of defenseless celebrities who must use their ken to survive and escape.

2. I Survived a Zombie Apocalypse (2015)

This reality game, presented by Greg James, also revolves around a group of contestants who must subdue their weaknesses and come together in order to survive the reign of zombies. The show features contestants who have to stay seven days in an abandoned shopping center. As the individuals try to ration food, secure shelter, and security by warding off the zombies, several exciting themes follow. Much like the television personalities who try their best to evade the army of the undead, this BBC Three show also features high-intensity situations that set the difference between life and death.

1. Dead Set (2008)

Drama and satire encompass the thirteen contestants who had hoped to become a part of ‘Big Brother,’ a premiere reality show, only to encounter impending doom. Created by Charlier Brooker, a group of individuals enter the house of ‘Big Brother’ to win the top prize. However, a sudden zombie outbreak strands the housemates and production staff inside the house. As the zombies besiege the studio compound, contestants have no choice but to seek shelter in the household from the gore of zombies. From horror to comedy-drama, ‘Dead Set’ focuses on the same need for survival that leads the famous personalities of Seoul on several adventures.

Read More: Zombieverse: Who Lives and Who Dies? [Spoiler]