8 Shows Like Queenmaker You Must See

Aghast by the manipulative actions but wowed by her ability to mold public opinion, Hwang Do-Hee’s ability to go above and beyond as a strategic team planner in Netflix’s ‘Queenmaker’ is precisely what kept viewers hooked throughout the series. Directed by Oh Jin Suk, the series follows Hwang Do-Hee, an employee at Eunsung Group, whose influence and ability to carve public opinion aids in accentuating the narrative she wants to push out during critical moments. However, things soon change when she crosses paths with Kyung-Sook.

The South Korean political drama series traces the gritty tale of politics, drama and mind games when Kyung Sook, a human rights lawyer against Eunsung Group, decides to run for the post of mayor. Even with conflicting views, the two women come together to erode the Eunsung Group of its titular status in the country. Starring Kim Hae-Ae, Moon So-Ri, Ryu Soo-Young, and Seo Yi-Sook, the riveting tale brings twists at every turn and manages to keep viewers enraptured effortlessly. If ‘Queenmaker’ appealed to you as much as it did to us, here is a list of television shows similar to the tale of drama and politics. You can watch several of these shows, like ‘Queenmaker’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. The Plot Against America (2020)

Starring Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan, Anthony Boyle and Morgan Spector, the mini-series created by Ed Burns features an alternative historical insight into the lives of a working-class Jewish family in Newark, New Jersey, as they deal with the rising threat of antisemitism and xenophobia in America. Witnessing the political rise of Charles Lindbergh, an aviator hero but also a xenophobic, the series based on Philip Roth’s classic novel traces what would become if the country were turned to fascism. Viewers who loved the gravity of the premise in ‘Queenmaker’ will surely find this political period piece equally entertaining.

7. Madam Secretary (2014-2019)

This series traces the life of Elizabeth McCord, a former CIA Analyst who is later appointed to the position of the United States Secretary of State. The series follows the maverick navigating personal issues whilst also driving international diplomacy and handling the politics of her office. Starring Tea Leoni, Katherine Herzer, Tim Daly, and Wallis Currie Wood, the series keeps viewers intrigued with a tense storyline and poses its characters in relativity. As such, viewers who found lifelike similarities in ‘Queenmaker’ will surely find ‘Madam Secretary’ a similar political drama.

6. The Good Wife (2009 – 2016)

No family’s without drama. However, when you exist in the public eye, the drama that ensues within closed quarters can also prove to be disastrous. Created by Michelle King and Robert King, ‘The Good Wife’ follows Alicia Florrick, a wife and a mother who takes full responsibility for her family when her husband is caught in a public sex and corruption scandal and is incarcerated by authorities.

Starring Julianna Margulies, Josh Charles, Matt Czuchry, Alan Cumming and Christine Baranski, the series explores political ambitions but isn’t centered on politics. Even so, the infidelity, lawyers and politicization of drama are precisely what aligns ‘The Good Wife’ in the vein of ‘Queenmakers.’ Viewers who loved the women-centric power struggle in a grisly manner will surely enjoy ‘The Good Wife’ as well.

5. The Politician (2019-)

All dreams begin young; ‘The Politician’ follows the life of Payton Hobard, a young boy whose dream to become the President of the United States of America has propelled him to make all the right decisions since he was seven years old. However, having to tackle the most vicious political fight of all — the high school, will prove to be just as difficult for Payton.

Starring Ben Platt, Theo Germaine, David Corensweet, Zoey Deutch, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lucy Boynton and Dylan McDermott, the series created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, whilst the antithesis of political drama, does encapsulate the satire and comedy revolving political dramas. Viewers who found themes of latency and logroller in ‘Queenmaker’ compelling will surely find ‘The Politician’ equally engaging.

4. The First Lady (2022)

Starring Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Dakota Fanning, Lexi Underwood, and O-T Fagbenle, this short series looks at things from another point of view. Showcasing the essence of American leadership through the lens of the First Ladies, this series follows the lives of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.

In addition to capturing the ground history of prominent historical figures, this series also looks at the personal struggle of women in roles of responsibility. Created by Aaron Cooley, like the ‘Queenmaker’, ‘The First Lady’ also puts women at its epicenter and showcases the political drama that ensued.

3. Designated Survivor (2016-2019)

When an unexpected explosion kills the President and everyone in the line of succession to the office, the only survivor Tom Kirkman, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, finds himself assuming office. Starring Kiefer Sutherland, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, Maggie Q, and Kal Pen, the series showcases the drama that arises from a democracy enmeshed in chaos and a leader who is trying to bring order in a disheveled state of affairs. Like the ‘Queenmaker,’ the David Guggenheim creation follows twists and turns that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Moreover, with secrets and investigations done at each corner, the series brings alive several plot twists.

2. Scandal (2012-2018)

Created by Shonda Rhimes, this television series follows the life of Olivia Pope, a former Presidential media relations consultant who finds herself in the midst of the political scene. Starring Kerry Washington, Henry Ian Cusick, Columbus Short, Darby Stanchfield, and Katie Lowes, the series follows the intriguing yet murky ethics of those in offices of power.

Not just this, at its core, the political drama also enraptures viewers with a thrill that mirrors realities more than one likes to think. As such, capitalizing on the almost life-like events of people in the office, ‘Scandal’ remains one of the most intelligently carved television series. For viewers who loved the essence of drama and cascading events in ‘Queenmaker’ will surely find ‘Scandal’ equally compelling.

1. House of Cards (2013 – 2018)

Following the lives of Frank Underwood, a politician without any morals and his ambitious wife Claire Underwood, the series undertakes the merciless manipulation and betrayal it takes to seek power and a place in politics. The overarching storyline that renders viewers speechless is a tale of revenge, entertainment and politics.

Starring Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Rachel Brosnahan, Kate Mara, Molly Parker and Dominique McElligott, the series created by Beau Willimon is based on the 1989 novel by Michael Dobbs of the same name. Viewers who found ‘Queenmaker’ abysmally real, will surely find ‘House of Cards’ equally engrossing.

Read More: Is Queenmaker Based on a True Story?