A Sacrifice Ending, Explained: Does Ben Save Mazzy From the Cult?

Directed by Jordan Scott, ‘A Sacrifice’ follows a social psychologist named Ben Monroe, who gets entangled in the affairs of a dangerous cult while investigating them for an academic book. His investigation takes a dangerous turn after his daughter Mazzy comes to live with him in Berlin, Germany. When a charming young man, Martin, befriends her at the train station, Mazzy drifts away from Ben while growing closer to the strange boy. However, unbeknownst to her, he is a member of the same cult her father is researching. Consequently, Ben has to race against time to save his daughter from the clutches of the cult before something terrible happens to her.

At the end of the thriller drama, a multitude of revelations come to the fore as viewers are finally made to realize the truth behind the hidden cult members. Meanwhile, Ben has to navigate a trauma from his past and the inciting incident that led to the collapse of his relationship with his wife. To make matters worse, Mazzy loses her trust in him, instead casting her lot with Martin and his cult. With everything on his plate, the protagonist realizes that he has been led astray by someone he grew close with during the investigation. However, his biggest concern is saving Mazzy from whatever the cult is planning! SPOILERS AHEAD.

A Sacrifice Plot Synopsis

In Berlin, Germany, an enthusiastic researcher of human psychology named Ben Monroe works at a university during the day and moonlights as an investigator of cult practices during the night. Having published a popular book on loneliness, he sets his sights on establishing the power of groupthink. His friend and colleague, Max, gets him inside a mass murder-suicide case, where he can go beyond his theoretical world to establish the reality of the situation. He meets the lead detective on the case, Nina, and befriends her moving forward. Meanwhile, Ben’s personal life takes a new twist as his daughter, Mazzy, comes to live with him. They have a strained relationship owing to the resentment behind Ben’s divorce from his wife and the mother of Mazzy.

In the train station, Mazzy is helped by a young man named Martin, who helps her with finding the right destination. Subsequently, the two are drawn closer to one another as she finds him attractive. He tells her that he is devoted to a particular community that believes in ecological harmony and is against overpopulation. The group is led by an enigmatic woman, Hilma, who preaches to the choir like a church father, except her message is geared toward stopping environmental disasters. Her words inspire Mazzy, and she finds herself listening to them all the time. At the same time, Ben grows closer to Nina as the two establish a clearer relationship. Although she has no control over it, Mazzy views the fling as a breaking of trust between father and daughter.

Angered by Ben’s selfishness and inability to do the right things, Mazzy leaves the house and goes out to a nightclub. Eventually, she is picked up from the place by Martin, who takes her to the cult community center. The cultists help her get over her intoxication and ask her to follow them in their practices. Although initially drawn to their ideology, she realizes there is something off about the whole thing. She tries to rebel but is forcefully drugged and taken to a lakeside venue by Martin. It is the same place a woman from the cult, Lotte, drowned herself by putting stones in her pocket. With her death looming on the horizon, Ben sets out on a desperate quest to find her before he is too late. Nina helps him on the journey but seems nervous about something else.

A Sacrifice Ending: What is Hilma’s Plan? Is Nina a Cultist?

The main antagonistic force in ‘A Sacrifice’ is the cult run by Hilma. Although it purports to be driven by conservationist principles, the group is a glorified extremist faction where the solution to the degrading environment is presented through a crude solution, namely, getting rid of the human population through suicide. Ben is drawn to them through his academic work, which exposes how cults exercise their authority over vulnerable people. What he is not prepared for is the cult making a conspiracy to infiltrate his own life and turn him and his daughter into followers. That is basically Hilma’s plan. His academic work inspires her and Nina so much that they want him to become part of the group. To do so, Hilma tasks Martin with befriending Mazzy and bringing her into the fold while something similar is prepared for him.

While working on the murder-suicide case, Ben gets very close and intimate with Nina, the lead detective. Mazzy disapproves of their relationship and has an argument with him. Not only does he find himself attracted to Nina, but she also acts as his close confidante, allowing him to find some solace in her company. Unfortunately, the relationship is fabricated because Nina is a cultist. Near the end of the film, it is revealed through a flashback that Nina’s mother was, in fact, the founder of the cult. After she passed away through suicide, the cult’s leadership was handed over to Hilma. Subsequently, Nina continued to serve the cult under Hilma’s stewardship, to whom she feels indebted. It is through Hilma’s orders that Nina works in the police department and gets herself close to Ben.

Therefore, both father and daughter find themselves manipulated by people they feel they can trust. Rather than trusting each other and their family’s unity, the cult drives a rift between them and utilizes it to their advantage by drawing them into the fold. While Mazzy is successfully coerced and forced into doing the cult’s bidding, Ben somehow escapes their programming because of his convictions towards his daughter and saving her. Owing to her failure to turn Ben over to the cult’s side, Nina takes responsibility for his escape and tells Hilma that she is prepared to atone for her sins. In the end, Hilma watches Nina and the rest of the cult burn themselves to death while she walks out of the community center and escapes into the wild.

Does Ben Save Mazzy? Why Does She See Lotte in the Lake?

After Mazzy leaves the house, Ben is worried for her safety but decides against pursuing her or forcing her to stay at home. That night, while staying at her friend Elsa’s home, she goes out to a nightclub where she gets heavily drunk. A guy tries to make a move on her, but she manages to escape with the help of another friend, who takes her to a nearby park and falls asleep next to a building. While in that semi-unconscious state, Mazzy is picked up by Martin and taken to the cult center. At first, she seems receptive to their messages. This soon changes as she starts seeing the strangeness of their antics. By then, it is too late, as she is drugged and taken to a lake, where she is to commit suicide while being overseen by Martin. Thankfully, Ben shows up at the right time to save her from a watery death.

The lake where Martin takes her is the same one where Lotte committed suicide earlier, and the police found her body. It showcases how the cult operates on a day-to-day basis. It infiltrates the minds of weakened individuals who are suffering personally and uses their ethical and moral stances to take control over their lives and make them see the world the way Hilma wants them to. Thus, her preachings on ecological conservation are nothing more than a way to make each new member sympathetic to the cause before taking over their individual right of expression. The same happens with Mazzy, whose fights with her father lead her to believe he is the enemy. Despite her minor rebellion at the end, they had already managed to get a grip on her because her defenses were down. It all comes to a head at the lake

When Mazzy wakes up, she sees Lotte in the river, signaling her to step in. In her half-intoxicated state and half-delirious state, she feels the crushing loneliness of her life forcing her into the waters. Owing to her previous fallout with her father and her distance from her mother, Mazzy feels like her family life is terrible, and so is the reality of the world, which is burdened with ecological travesties. Hence, her fears, insecurities, and concerns manifest themselves as the ghost of Lotte, who pulls her into the river. Thankfully, Ben arrives at the last moment to rescue his daughter. It is his opportunity to atone for his failure to save her when she fell into the sea as a child. Thus, as he embraces her weak body, a tough chapter in his life finally comes to a close. More than that, he and Mazzy escape the cult’s clutches with their lives.

Is the Cult Still Alive?

While Ben and Mazzy manage to survive the cult’s nefarious plans, the ending of ‘A Sacrifice’ suggests that the group and its leader may not be finished with their task. For one, Hilma, the leading authority within the cult, manages to survive and escape the clutches of the police. It’s true that she loses most of the cultists in the final parts of the movie when they commit suicide by burning themselves to death inside the community center. However, it does not mean that it is beyond Hilma’s capability to restart the organization somehow in some other place once the heat has died down. In particular, the survival of the cult is hinted at in the last moments of the film when Elsa, Mazzy’s friend, watches Hilma’s videos on her laptop, suggesting that she might be the next person to be influenced by the manipulative woman.

Throughout the narrative, Ben and Mazzy get engulfed in the cult’s disturbing methodology but never manage to combat it head-on. In fact, both are unaware that the two people in their lives, Nina and Martin, could in any way be linked to the cult. As Ben is the more learned of the two, he should be the one abreast with the manners in which a coercive group might take over people’s lives. But even he remains in the dark until the very end of the film when Nina shows her true colors. At that point, his only thought is confined to saving his daughter and not about taking the cult apart. Ultimately, he completes his task, but in the time it takes him to rescue Mazzy, Hilma hides her tracks while disappearing into the wind, probably to sow destruction in the future.

