Adam Berg to Direct ‘Haven’ Next

Adam Berg will be back with another intriguing feature! The Cinemaholic has learned that the filmmaker will direct the horror film ‘Haven’ next. David Lemon wrote the screenplay for the project, backed by producer Christopher Granier-Deferre of Poisson Rouge Pictures. The cast and filming details concerning the movie, which will reportedly be shot in both English and Swedish, have not yet been announced.

The plot revolves around Helena, a dedicated but grieving social worker who struggles to rebuild her life after the devastating loss of her son. Her life takes a turn when her path crosses with two apparently orphaned children, Ionna and Petro. Although they seem peculiar, her motherly instincts kick in, and she takes them under her wing, seeking to provide a safe haven for them. However, the siblings are no ordinary children but vampires who need to drink human blood to survive.

‘Haven’ will be Berg’s sophomore feature film. He made his feature directorial debut with Netflix’s ‘Black Crab,’ also known as ‘Svart Krabba,’ a post-apocalyptic Swedish action movie starring Noomi Rapace, following six soldiers as they transport a secret package across a frozen wasteland. David Lemon is an author and screenwriter known for working on the 2015 horror feature ‘Containment,’ which centers on a deadly pandemic that affects the lives of the citizens who are kept in the dark. His credits include ‘Summer in Transylvania’ and the comedy ‘Faintheart.’

Christopher Granier-Deferre previously worked with Berg on ‘Black Crab.’ He has been involved with ‘Haven’ from the start, as Lemon pitched the project to him and his producing partner, Rob Watson. Granier-Deferre has also produced other horror and thriller features like ‘Stopmotion,’ ‘The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde,’ and ‘The Owners.’

