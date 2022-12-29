8 Movies Like Black Crab You Must See

Praised for its original and engaging plot, ‘Black Crab’ is another addition to the list of apocalyptic war movies. Jerker Virdborg’s novel forms the basis of the action-adventure movie. Directed by Adam Berg, ‘Black Crab’ follows the difficult journey of six experienced soldiers as they are tasked with taking a package from one place to another in a post-apocalyptic world. The operation is not as easy as it sounds, with freezing cold weather and a looming threat. In a race against time, the soldiers have to fend for themselves as they keep the package safe.

Originally titled ‘Svart krabba,’ the Swedish movie stars Noomi Rapace, Jakob Oftebro, and Dar Salim in central roles. If you want to watch movies that revolve around themes of surviving in a world after an apocalypse, soldiers on a mission, or featuring a life-threatening covert operation, then the following suggestions are perfect for you. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Black Crab’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Interceptor (2022)

Co-written and directed by Matthew Reilly, ‘Interceptor’ is an action drama movie where Joanna is tasked with preventing an attack that threatens to explode a missile station. Elsa Pataky stars as the lead character. She plays a former army captain whose training and army experiences come in handy to lead a sensitive mission like this. A fierce female protagonist is tasked with a sensitive mission in both ‘Interceptor’ and ‘Black Crab.’ They go against all odds to succeed in their assigned mission and follow through on their tasks.

7. 2067 (2020)

Aptly depicting the consequences of climate change and nuclear battles, ‘2067’ narrates the story of a reality where Earth’s atmosphere depletes beyond repair. Forced to use artificial oxygen, the people of Earth grow sick due to the same and start dying. Directed by Seth Larney, the movie follow’s Ethan’s journey that he embarks on to save his wife and, ultimately, the entire human race. This is done after the administration receives a cryptic message which is perceived to be sent from the future.

Adapted from ‘A Treatment,’ which is written by Gavin Scott Davis, the soon-to-be-extinct world’s fate lies in the hands of one person. The intriguing movie keeps viewers on edge to know what happens next. This sci-fi thriller has various facets akin to ‘Black Crab’ with a race against time mission and the fate of people hinging on that one mission.

6. On The Beach (1959)

‘On The Beach’ is another post-apocalyptic movie with science fiction elements. Produced and directed by Stanley Kramer, the movie puts the dangers of war and its subsequent unrepairable repercussions into focus. It is based on Nevil Shute’s 1957 eponymous novel. The movie follows a global annihilation scheme that results in another World War.

A submarine Captain finds a safe place in Australia, but not for long. Made in 1959, the movie showcases a retro version of events that could have happened. Like ‘Black Crab,’ the movie presents the consequences of war and the effects of global habitat depletion. The strife to find a safe haven is the same in both movies facing deadly consequences.

5. Children Of Men (2006)

Phyllis White’s dystopian novel is used as the basis for the sci-fi thriller movie ‘Children of Men.’ Set in 2027, the movie recounts the repercussions of human society going infertile. This makes the human race stand on the cusp of extinction. The futuristic movie follows a mother’s quest to survive after she gets pregnant through an inexplicable miracle.

A bureaucrat comes to the woman’s aid and helps her get to safety. Alfonso Cuarón has brought this alternate reality tale to life on screen. ‘Children of Men’ and ‘Black Crab’ both offer a dystopian view of events that can happen if humanity doesn’t change its ways. The jarring scenes of both movies make one wonder what could happen.

4. The Road (2009)

Cannibalism has wreaked havoc on the world. A father resolves to keep his son protected and secure from the dystopian threats and the inflicted cannibals. The father-son duo travels southward to look for a habitable environment. Directed by John Hillcoat, the sci-fi drama movie ‘The Road‘ explores the extent a father can go for his child’s safety.

Cormac McCarthy’s novel serves as the foundation for ‘The Road’ which features Viggo Mortensen and Kodi Smit-McPhee in central roles. Just as Caroline undertakes the deadly operation for the sake of her daughter in ‘Black Crab,’ the protagonist goes on a difficult journey to keep his child safe.

3. Last Survivors (2021)

‘Last Survivors’ is the story of survival after an apocalypse shadows the world in menace and despair. Directed by Drew Mylrea, the movie follows a father-son duo as they keep hidden in the wilderness. The father imposes strict rules to secure their location and remains obscured from threats. However, the son befriends a woman, and their safety is endangered. ‘Last Survivors’ is very similar to both ‘Black Crab’ and ‘The Road.’ The three movies focus on a parent’s relentless efforts to preserve their child’s safety and life. A parent is prepared to undertake the toughest of journeys to protect their children.

2. Occupation: Rainfall (2020)

Helmed and penned by Luke Sparke, the sci-fi action film ‘Occupation: Rainfall’ tells the tale of a deadly war that erupts after the planet faces an unearthly invasion. Rebels and troops form alliances to put a definitive end to the war and stop people from dying. Eventually, they discover an underlying scheme that fuels the entire circumstance and has the power to stop the fighting. Both movies ‘Black Crab’ and ‘Occupation: Rainfall’ feature a world that has suffered an apocalypse-like situation. The worlds of both movies might be different, but their aftermath seems similar, with mounting casualties and continuous war.

1. Against The Ice (2022)

‘Against The Ice’ is an adventure drama movie that gives viewers a glimpse into the wretchedness of an Arctic mission. Set in Greenland, the movie is inspired by the real experiences of the Danish explorer Ejnar Mikkelsen in 1909 Denmark. Directed by Peter Flinth, the movie follows Ejnar’s adventure as he searches for a lost map in the midst of severe weather and survives against all odds. Apart from the battle with freezing temperatures in both ‘Against The Ice’ and ‘Black Crab,’ the central characters of the movies face a terror-filled expedition to get the job done.

