Adam Kodra From Below Deck Down Under: Everything We Know

Peacock’s ‘Below Deck Down Under‘ is an Australian reality show that is part of the famous ‘Below Deck‘ franchise. Throughout the show, the viewers are introduced to many crew members whose life in the sea is certainly quite interesting. The second season of the two featured many such intriguing cast members, out of which Adam Kodra (who also goes by Adam Vincent) certainly stood out. With a unique set of skills and a personality that easily captivates others, it is no wonder that this deckhand has garnered so many fans. If you are among one of his admirers and are eager to know more about him, worry not because we are here to explore the same!

Adam Kodra Background

Celebrating his birthday every year on December 31, Adam Kodra is an athletic man who has long been passionate about skating, having even met the legendary Tony Hawk in July 2014. Though he hails from Brooklyn, New York, he enjoys spending time out in the sea. When not traveling international waters, he also enjoys rugby, with skateboarding also being an obvious interest of his. The reality TV star is close to his family and seems to adore his mother. He has also confessed that he misses his family members the most while working on yachts.

Adam Kodra’s Profession

When Adam Kodra made his appearance in the second season of ‘Below Deck Down Under,’ he had been working in the yachting industry for only a year. That beings aid, it does seem like he has had some prior experience in traversing large bodies of water and certainly possesses the talent of navigating boats only through his knowledge of stars, like an old-time sailor. For a person who is so involved in the world of sea travel, Adam’s confession of being prone to seasickness certainly surprised many.

In season 2 of the Peacock series, Adam was seen working as Deckhand on Northern Sun, a superyacht that, at the time, was being captained by Jason Chambers. It is certainly evident that Adam wants to achieve success in his chosen path, and we certainly wish him the best and hope that he is able to achieve his dreams and goals. In fact, his fans would certainly be happy to see him in further seasons of their favorite show.

Is Adam Kodrag Dating Anyone?

As of writing, Adam Kodra does not seem to be dating anyone. That being said, it is not unknown for cast members of ‘Below Deck Down Under’ and its sister shows to become romantically involved with fellow crew members, especially given that they spend such a large amount of time with each other. According to Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott, a possible romance between Stewardess Margot Sisson and Adam might have taken place during the vents of season 2, but no clarification or updates have been shared about the same as of writing. No matter the situation, the reality TV Deckhand does appear to be single at the moment, and we hope that he soon finds what he wants when it comes to love and romance.

