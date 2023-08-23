Ahsoka: Are Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati Jedi or Sith?

Disney+’s ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ is an action-adventure drama series created by Dave Filoni. Set in the sprawling ‘Star Wars’ universe, the series serves as a spin-off to ‘The Mandalorian,’ and takes place in an era after the Original Trilogy of films produced by George Lucas. The series follows former Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano as she investigates the potential return of Grand Admiral Thrawn, a threat to the New Republic. In the process, Ahsoka is forced to contend with adversaries such as Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati, whose force powers will leave viewers confused about their affiliation. If you are wondering whether Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati are Jedi or Sith, here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who Are Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati?

Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati are introduced in the first episode of ‘Ahsoka.’ In the series, the late actor Ray Stevenson plays the role of Baylan Skoll. Stevenson rose to prominence with his performance as Frank Castle/The Punisher in the 2008 superhero movie ‘Punisher: War Zone.’ He also lent his voice to the character of Gar Saxon in the animated shows ‘Star Wars Rebels’ and ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars,’ which are both set before the events of ‘Ahsoka.’ The first episode of the latter series is dedicated to Stevenson’s memory.

Actress Ivanna Sakhno plays the role of Shin Hati. The Ukrainian-American actress is known for her role as Cadet Viktoriya in the science-fiction monster film ‘Pacific Rim Uprising.’ In ‘Ahsoka,’ Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati are mercenaries whom Morgan Elsbeth hires, former Magistrate of Calodan, who is allied with Grand Admiral Thrawn. Baylan and Shin rescue Elsbeth from the clutches of the New Republic after she is arrested by Ahsoka Tano and interrogated for information about Thrawn’s location. As a result, Baylan and Shin come into a conflict with Ahsoka, kick-starting the show’s events.

Are Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati Jedi or Sith?

The first two episodes of the series establish the backstory of Baylan Skoll. He is revealed to be a former Jedi who somehow managed to survive Order 66, the Jedi purge engineered by Emperor Sheev Palpatine near the conclusion of the Clone Wars. In the second episode, the Lightsaber-crafting droid Huyang identifies Baylan from his lightsaber and confirms that the mercenary was once a Jedi. Therefore, it is safe to say that Baylan studied at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. However, Baylan seems to have left behind the teachings of the Jedi Order and turned to the dark side. Moreover, his relationship with his apprentice, Shin Hati, suggests that Baylan and Shin are Siths.

In ‘Star Wars‘ lore, the Sith are Force-sensitive individuals who succumb to the temptations of the dark side. They rely on the dark side for their powers, and some techniques used by Baylan and Shin confirm that the master and apprentice are skilled in using dark force powers. Moreover, Baylan and Shin’s dynamic seemingly replicated the rule of two, a core component of the Sith philosophy. According to the rule, there must always be one Sith master and one Sith apprentice. However, neither Baylan nor Shin shows any signs of following the Sith philosophies.

Instead, Baylan and Shin are Force-sensitive mercenaries concerned with growing their power in the galaxy. As a result, the master and apprentice are neither Jedi nor Sith, despite sharing qualities of both actions. Baylan and Shin operate in a grey area between the Jedi and Sith ideologies, allowing them to use the dark side’s powers for their benefit. Consequently, the duo also seems less susceptible to the other temptations of the dark side. The lack of clarity over Baylan and Shin’s affiliation with either the Sith or Jedi directly parallels the show’s protagonist, Ahsoka Tano. Ahsoka is also a former Jedi Padawan who left the Jedi Order and operated on her own moral compass. Therefore, Baylan and Shin, who do not subscribe to the Jedi or Sith ideologies, are a compelling foil to the titular character.

