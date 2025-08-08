All Alexandra Daddario Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

Born and raised in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, Alexandra Anna Daddario made her debut on television at the age of 15, playing a minor role in the daytime soap opera ‘All My Children.’ Her first major role on the big screen, playing Annabeth Chase in the 2010 film ‘Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief‘ and its subsequent sequels, marked her breakthrough in Hollywood. She has since starred in movies across a number of genres, such as ‘Hall Pass,’ ‘Texas Chainsaw 3D,’ ‘San Andreas,’ ‘Baywatch,’ and ‘We Summon the Darkness.’ Following the turn of the decade, Alexandra has redirected her focus to television, starring in ‘The White Lotus‘ and ‘Mayfair Witches.’ If you are looking for the works of Alexandra Daddario to stream on Netflix, the following curated list will help you get started.

2. When We First Met (2018)

Directed by Ari Sandel, ‘When We First Met’ follows Noah Ashby (Adam DeVine), who meets Avery Martin (Alexandra Daddario) at a Halloween party in 2014 and falls in love immediately. While they spend a wonderful evening together, it ends with Noah getting friend-zoned. Three years later, as Avery is getting engaged to another man, Noah returns to the photo booth, which he visited with her during their first night together. To his amazement, he discovers it to be a time machine that allows him to go back in time and change his fate. While doing the right thing to make Avery fall in love with him turns out to be harder than imagined, Noah is prepared to go back and try over and over again. Watch the rom-com here.

1. Mayfair Witches (2023-)

‘Mayfair Witches,’ also known as ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches,’ is created by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford based on Anne Rice’s novel trilogy ‘Lives of the Mayfair Witches.’ The series stars Alexandra Daddario as Rowan Fielding, a young and intuitive neurosurgeon who discovers that she can hurt individuals with her mind when angry. Searching for an explanation of her condition, she returns to her ancestral home in New Orleans and learns that she is the heir to a family of powerful witches. As she comes to terms with her newfound powers, Rowan is challenged by Lasher, a sinister spirit that has haunted her family for generations. You can stream the supernatural horror thriller drama here.

