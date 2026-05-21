‘All Her Fault’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Peacock has renewed the mystery thriller series ‘All Her Fault’ for its second season, The Cinemaholic can confirm. Filming will take place in New York this summer. The renewal comes as a surprise, as the show was supposed to be a miniseries based on Andrea Mara’s best-selling novel of the same name. Megan Gallagher, who created the show, will serve as showrunner in the sophomore season.

The limited series, now Season 1, shows the actions of Marissa Irvine (Sarah Snook) after her 5-year-old son Milo (Duke McCloud) disappears from a playdate. As Marissa and her husband, Peter (Jake Lacy), search for answers, a web of shocking truths emerges.

The finale (Season 1 Episode 8) reveals that Carrie Finch (Sophia Lillis), the nanny who became the prime suspect in the kidnapping, is Milo’s biological mother. 6 years ago, in the aftermath of an accident involving Carrie, Marissa, and Peter, Carrie and Marissa’s babies were swapped by Peter, replacing his and Marissa’s dead child with Carrie’s living one. Carrie just wants her child back.

Toward the beginning of the episode, Carrie, whose real name is Josephine Murphy, is shot dead by Peter in the mansion where she held Marissa, Peter, and Marissa’s longtime friend Colin hostage. Peter shoots Carrie after she, in a fit of the moment, shoots Colin, who eventually dies. When Marissa questions Peter regarding the truth, figuring out that he killed Carrie to bury it, Peter confesses to his 6-year-old actions. He is also the one who killed Carrie’s father and brought Milo to the police station in the trunk of a car. Carrie realizes Peter’s obsession with Milo and that she won’t be able to get away from him with her son. So she decides to get rid of him.

At Colin’s wake, Marissa eats soy, to which Peter is extremely allergic, and kisses him. Peter eventually dies in pain, the ambulance still on its way, and an expired EpiPen failing to do its job. The police, failing to get any evidence of foul play, declare his death a tragic accident. The finale ends with Marissa and Jenny Kaminski (Dakota Fanning), with whom she had bonded at the beginning of the show, watching their kids, Milo and Jacob, play.

Considering how Season 1 ends, the only cast members who can return in Season 2 are Sarah Snook as Marissa Irvine and Dakota Fanning as Jenny Kaminski. Also, an anthology approach would mean a new story, a new cast, and new characters. We can even get a new story with Marissa and Jenny.

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