CBC’s Allegiance Renewed for Season 3

Things are far from over for Detective Constable Sabrina Sohal. The Cinemaholic can confirm that CBC has renewed the police procedural drama series ‘Allegiance’ for its third season. Filming will begin soon in Vancouver and Surrey in British Columbia. Mark Ellis and Stephanie Morgenstern will be back as showrunners, with David Frazee back to direct. Anar Ali created the show. The renewal comes within 40 days after Season 2 ended on March 19 this year.

Season 2 sees Sabrina Sohal team up with her new partner, Zak Kalaini, during her 6 months’ probation at the Serious Crimes Unit of the CFPC (Canadian Federal Police Corps). Sabrina has a psychological approach toward each case, and Kalaini, appropriately nicknamed Zack Hammer, has a physical approach, preferring a more “hands-on” treatment for the criminals. Throughout the season, their instincts are tested heavily, on and off the “field,” upping the stakes from Season 1.

From the dark underbelly of the tech world to the dangers of online gambling to a sensitive immigrant issue, Sabrina and Kalaini delve deep into complex and layered cases. The duo also tackles cases of threats, robberies, and murders, all of which reveal the myriad shapes that the darkness of the human mind can take. Sabrina even finds herself conflicted after the realization that she may have to bring a defender of the law to justice, which will, in turn, incriminate her and her peers. Finally, we get a gripping ending to Season 2, where she gets too up-close-and-personal with her suspect and things get bloody.

Returning cast members for Season 3 most likely include Supinder Wraich as Sabrina Sohal, Samer Salem as Detective Zak Kalaini, Stephen Lobo as Sabrina’s father, Ajeet Sohal, Enrico Colantoni as Sabrina’s supervisor, Vincent Brambilla, Adolyn H. Dar as Sabrina’s brother, Ishaan Sohal, and David Cubitt as Superintendent Eli Bolton. We have to wait to find out if Season 3 casts new actors and for more details regarding filming and release.

