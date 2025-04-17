Netflix’s ‘Vladimir’ Starts Filming in Toronto in July

Hollywood North will soon host the production of Netflix’s next novel adaptation. Filming of the limited series ‘Vladimir,’ based on Julia May Jonas’ eponymous debut novel, will begin in Toronto in July this year. Rachel Weisz is the only revealed cast member of the eight-episode show. Kate Robin serves as showrunner, with Jonas adapting her book for the screen.

The story follows an English professor (Weisz) whose life begins to unravel after her husband, also a professor, is accused of sexual harassment by some of his former students. While she has maintained a mutual understanding with her beloved regarding their extra-marital pursuits, it takes a hit after she grows an obsession with Vladimir, a young married novelist who has just arrived at the college. Things tend to blow out of proportion as she tries to give shape to her sexual fantasies.

Rachel Weisz’s latest performance was as twin gynecologists Beverly and Elliot Mantle in Prime Video’s psychological thriller mini-series ‘Dead Ringers.’ It follows the two sisters as they perform questionable surgeries on infertile women. It is adapted from David Cronenberg’s film of the same name. She played Black Widow assassin Melina Vostokoff in the MCU movie ‘Black Widow,’ which shows the origin story of Scarlett Johansson’s character Natasha Romanoff. Among her other recent credits are Lady Sarah in Yorgos Lanthimos’ period comedy film ‘The Favourite,’ Ronit Krushka in Sebastián Lelio’s lesbian drama ‘Disobedience,’ co-starring Rachel McAdams, and Roger Michell’s romance movie ‘My Cousin Rachel.’

Julia May Jonas will debut as a TV writer with the show. Her sophomore novel, ‘Diana,’ will be released in the spring of 2026. It follows an actress from New York who struggles with success and friendship with her best friend after being forced to move back in with her parents after a mental health crisis.

Toronto was a primary filming location for Prime Video’s ‘Reacher‘ and Netflix’s ‘Fubar.’ Upcoming projects to be shot there include ‘Insidious 6’ and the Prime Video series ‘The Greatest,’ based on the life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

