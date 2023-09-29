Rachel Weisz embarked on her acting journey in the early 1990s, initially gracing television screens before venturing into the world of cinema. Her silver screen debut came with the sci-fi horror film ‘Death Machine’ and she rose to global stardom with her portrayal of Evelyn Carnahan in ‘The Mummy’ and ‘The Mummy Returns.’ She further showcases her versatility in films like ‘Enemy at the Gates,’ ‘About a Boy,’ ‘Constantine,’ and ‘The Whistleblower.’ In 2006, she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as an activist in the thriller ‘The Constant Gardener.’

Weisz also had impressive roles in major productions like ‘The Bourne Legacy’ and ‘Oz the Great and Powerful.’ Simultaneously, she garnered critical acclaim for her outstanding performances in films such as ‘The Deep Blue Sea,’ ‘Denial,’ and ‘The Favourite.’ Considering her iconic track record, the actress’ future projects are also bound to leave the audience curious. If you also want to know about the upcoming movies of Rachel Weisz, we have got you covered!

1. Seance on a Wet Afternoon (TBA)

An adaptation of Mark McShane’s acclaimed novel of the same name, ‘Seance on a Wet Afternoon’ follows a self-proclaimed psychic medium named Myra Savage, who persuades her husband to kidnap a child so that she can help the police to solve the case and become famous for her abilities. But when her plan comes to light, her husband realizes that the scheme is going to consume them both.

Weisz essays the role of Myra Savage, while the rest of the cast has not been announced as of now. The drama film is helmed by Tomas Alfredson, who previously directed ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’ and ‘The Snowman.’ The project is reported to be in the pre-production stage with no release date attached.

2. Love Child (TBA)

Weisz is reuniting with her ‘The Lobster’ co-star Colin Farrell for a comedy-drama film titled ‘Love Child.’ The film revolves around Junior, an aspiring Broadway star, who has an inappropriate obsession with his mother, Misty. After orchestrating a near-fatal accident for his abusive father, Junior manipulates Easy, a handsome guesthouse resident, to woo Misty and become his new father.

However, when Misty and Easy fall in love, Junior’s jealousy escalates, compelling him to come up with a plan to frame Easy for his father’s murder. The film is directed by Todd Solondz, known for directing ‘Dark Horse,’ ‘Wiener-Dog,’ and ‘Life During Wartime.’ The rest of the cast is yet to be revealed. Weisz was announced to be starring in the project in 2021. Ever since then, the film has been reported to be in development with no further updates.

3. A Special Relationship (TBA)

‘A Special Relationship’ is a film based on the life of actress Elizabeth Taylor and tells the story of how the Hollywood icon formed a close bond with her personal assistant, Roger. Weisz stars in the lead role, while the remaining cast hasn’t been unveiled. Helmed by the directing duo Bert and Bertie, the drama film was announced back in 2019. However, there haven’t been any recent developments concerning its production.

