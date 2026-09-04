Rachel Weisz embarked on her acting journey in the early 1990s, initially gracing television screens before venturing into cinema. Her silver screen debut came with the sci-fi horror film ‘Death Machine,’ and she rose to global stardom with her portrayal of Evelyn Carnahan in ‘The Mummy’ and ‘The Mummy Returns.’ She further showcases her versatility in films like ‘Enemy at the Gates,’ ‘About a Boy,’ ‘Constantine,’ and ‘The Whistleblower.’ Weisz also had impressive roles in major productions like ‘The Bourne Legacy’ and ‘Oz the Great and Powerful.’ Simultaneously, she garnered critical acclaim for her outstanding performances in films such as ‘The Deep Blue Sea,’ ‘Denial,’ and ‘The Favourite.’ Given her iconic track record, the actress’s future projects are bound to leave audiences curious. If you also want to know about Rachel Weisz’s upcoming movies, we have got you covered!

1. The Mummy 4 (October 15, 2027)

Weisz will reprise her role as Evelyn Carnahan in the upcoming ‘The Mummy 4.’ Brendan Fraser will be back as Rick O’Connell as well. David Coggeshall is writing the story, which is under wraps. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct the highly anticipated Universal Pictures project. It waits to be seen from where the story will kick off. We last saw the duo in ‘The Mummy Returns’ (2001), where Rick saves Evelyn and kills Dwayne Johnson’s Scorpion King. The rest of the cast includes John Hannah as Jonathan, Evelyn’s brother, Arnold Vosloo as Imhotep, and Oded Fehr as Ardeth Bay. Filming is reportedly underway. ‘The Mummy 4’ will be released on October 15, 2027.

2. Seance on a Wet Afternoon (TBA)

An adaptation of Mark McShane’s acclaimed novel of the same name, the crime thriller feature ‘Seance on a Wet Afternoon’ follows a self-proclaimed psychic medium named Myra Savage, who persuades her husband to kidnap a child so that she can help the police solve the case and become famous for her abilities. But when her plan comes to light, her husband realizes the scheme will consume them both. Weisz essays the role of Myra Savage. The cast also includes Stephen Wight, Matthew Macfadyen, Joe Alwyn, Elliot Warren, and Julia Franz Richter. The drama film is helmed by Tomas Alfredson, based on a script by Harry Bradbeer. Filming has wrapped.

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